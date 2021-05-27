Jeju Air plans weekly service to Guam from Incheon

Now that I’m immunized, I’m wanting to begin traveling again. An opportunity came up in my household for us to travel to one of my favorite spots — NYC. We found a pretty good fare on Hawaiian Airlines and so I took a deep breath and clicked BOOK FLIGHT. For a couple of days, I spent hours and hours waiting to talk with Hawaiian Air support via email, phone, and text to try and see if I could use my miles to upgrade my seats. I finally succeeded! I am so excited to be able to stretch out on this long flight from HNL to JFK and back home. Once I accomplished that, for the next few weeks, my energy was consumed with trying to figure out how to get COVID tested and get the results in time for our flight home and to meet the Safe Travels Hawaii criteria in order to not have to quarantine upon our return. There are costly options and convenient options and free but not so convenient options. UGH. I’ll let you know how it goes after the trip.