Jeju Air plans weekly service to Guam from Incheon

By Gerry Partido
pncguam.com
 12 days ago

Jeju Air, a Korean air carrier, is planning to offer a weekly service to Guam from the Korean city of Incheon. Guam Visitors Bureau president Carl Gutierrez said he was informed of the plan when he met with Mr. Lim Hyunjun, the new Jeju Air Regional Manager for Guam and Saipan, last Monday, May 24.

