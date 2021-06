Inflation readings from China and the U.S. highlight this week's round of economic data. China's imports are expected to surge in May due to rising commodity prices and the low base from a year earlier, according to 16 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. The country's imports are forecast to grow 53% from one year ago. Outbound shipments, a key engine of growth for China's economy, are expected to rise 32.3%. The country's trade surplus is expected to touch $47.9 billion compared with $42.9 billion in April.