Islanders shut down Penguins again to advance to 2nd round

Black and yellow, black and yellow, black and yellow! Wiz Khalifa may have been talking more about the Steelers, but the Penguins represent the black and yellow just as much in Pittsburgh. The Pens have a history like no other. They have had two of the greatest players to ever lace ‘em up. ‘Super Mario’ and ‘Sid The Kid’ will always dominate the headlines, yet without their enforcers, they would have faced more adversity than they already did. We can joke all day about how the NHL made damn sure the Penguins were taken care of and considering the circumstances surrounding the drafts, who’s going to argue against it? Thankfully, they managed to avoid bankruptcy, and are sixth for most Stanley Cups in NHL history. The beauty about watching the Pens was whether it was Lemieux, Crosby, Malkin, or the beautiful mullet of Jagr skating down the ice, you knew they were going to be protected. And rightfully so. Some people may not like the idea of a tough guy being needed to protect the stars, but to those folks, I say, human nature will never change. To stop the studs, you have to take liberties. Well, these fellas made sure those liberties were limited and if the opposition dared to do it, these medalists made sure they’d have to answer the bell. Legends don’t become legends by themselves, and that’s why it’s time to celebrate the dudes that made sure their rise was unimpeded.