Islanders shut down Penguins again to advance to 2nd round

Frankfort Times
 2021-05-27

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — For the second time in three years, the New York Islanders did a masterful job shutting down Penguins stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, got some timely goals and are now headed to the second round of the playoffs. Brock Nelson scored twice in New York’s...

www.ftimes.com
