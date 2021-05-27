CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China trying Chinese Australian writer on espionage charge

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday put a Chinese Australian writer on trial for alleged espionage and denied the Australian ambassador in Beijing access to the hearing. Yang Hengjun has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access to family and only limited contact with...

Daily Mail

China warns it will have 'no choice but to take it to the battlefield' if Taiwan 'continues provocative acts' as Beijing's military carries out beach landing assault drills

Chinese state media has warned that '[we] will have little choice but to take Taiwan to the battlefield' after the island's president vowed to resist 'threats' from Beijing. The Global Times newspaper issued the threat on Sunday, in the wake of a speech by Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen in which she vowed to resist pressure from Beijing to 'reunify' the island.
CHINA
moneyweek.com

China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
BUSINESS
Person
Cheng Lei
Person
Zhao Lijian
batonrougenews.net

China is making moves to isolate Australia in its own backyard

In the wake of the AUKUS deal, Beijing's hosting of a summit involving many tiny Pacific countries is significant. It illustrates how China is ready to challenge the traditional supremacy of Australia and the US in the region. On Thursday, China hosted a summit which was attended by foreign ministers...
CHINA
KREX

Olympic flame arrives in Beijing amid boycott calls

BEIJING (AP) — The Olympic flame arrived in Beijing on Wednesday amid calls from overseas critics for a boycott of the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Beijing’s Communist Party Secretary Cai Qi, the top official in the Chinese capital, received the flame at a closely-guarded airport ceremony. Beijing successfully hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008, although […]
SPORTS
Birmingham Star

China slams former Australian PM Tony Abbot over Taiwan visit

Beijing [China] October 12 (ANI): China on Saturday hit out at former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott over his visit to Taiwan and issued a strong statement against him. The development comes after Abbott, who is the Special Envoy for Indigenous Affairs of Australia, visited Taiwan last week and met President Tsai Ing-wen along with other government officials, Taiwan News reported.
CHINA
AFP

Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

Australia delivered a withering denunciation of China's trade policies Thursday, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.  Experts see China's sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries across the Pacific: that challenging Beijing politically will come with serious economic cost.
ECONOMY
AFP

China hounds Taiwan with 'greyzone' war plane incursions

Chinese fighter jets crowding Taiwan's radar screens are Beijing's latest tool to ramp up pressure on the democratic island, sparking fears that one mistake could suddenly turn a festering cold conflict into an all-out war. While the ADIZ incursions remain far out to sea, many fear the rise in sorties increases the risk of a crash, collision or mistake that could spark a wider war.
MILITARY
NewsTimes

Hong Kong seizes smuggled Australian lobsters amid China ban

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong and mainland authorities have seized about $540,000 worth of smuggled Australian lobsters believed to be bound for the mainland, after China restricted imports of the crustacean amid escalating tensions with Australia. Hong Kong authorities said at a news conference Friday that its customs and...
CHINA
WREG

China vows no concessions on Taiwan after Biden comments

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday said there is “no room” for compromise or concessions over the issue of Taiwan, following a comment by U.S. President Joe Biden that the U.S. is committed to defending the island if it is attacked. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China’s longstanding claim that the island is its […]
FOREIGN POLICY
theeastcountygazette.com

New COVID-19 Outbreak in China?

Hundreds of flights are canceled in China following a probable new COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Additionally, schools have been preventively shut down and mass testing has been aggravated to inhibit the virus from spreading even further. The latest outbreak was linked to an elderly couple who were in a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China tested hypersonic missiles not once but twice, says report

China has tested hypersonic missiles, not once but twice during the last three months, a development that “stunned” US intelligence officials, a report said on Thursday.The report, published by The Financial Times, stated that the first test took place on 27 July and included launching a rocket that employed a “fractional orbital bombardment” system to propel a nuclear-capable “hypersonic glide vehicle” around the Earth. Beijing conducted the second test later on 13 August.The report cited several anonymous sources who it said were familiar with the tests. An initial report by the same newspaper revealed over the weekend the August test,...
CHINA
AFP

Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak

Authorities in China cancelled hundreds of flights, closed schools and ramped up mass testing on Thursday to try and stamp out a new Covid-19 outbreak linked to a group of tourists. Beijing has maintained a relentless zero-Covid approach with strict border closures and targeted lockdowns, even as other countries tentatively try to ease restrictions. Domestic outbreaks have largely been eliminated, but as China logged a fifth straight day of new cases -- mostly in northern and northwestern areas -- authorities beefed up coronavirus controls. The latest outbreak was linked to an elderly couple who were in a group of several tourists. They started in Shanghai before flying to Xi'an, Gansu province and Inner Mongolia.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
FOREIGN POLICY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

U.S. nominee for ambassador to China Burns says Xinjiang ‘genocide’ must stop

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Nicholas Burns, President Joe Biden’s nominee to be U.S. ambassador to China, said on Wednesday that China’s “genocide in Xinjiang,” abuses in Tibet and bullying of Taiwan must stop. Human rights advocates have termed China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang region “genocide,” a characterization that...
FOREIGN POLICY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

43 countries call on China to respect Uyghur rights

Forty-three countries have called on China to "ensure full respect for the rule of law" for the Muslim Uyghur community in Xinjiang, in a statement read at the United Nations on Thursday that sparked outrage from Beijing. The declaration, signed by the United States as well as several European and Asian member states and others, accused China of a litany of human rights violations against the Uyghurs, including torture, forced sterilization and forced disappearances. "We call on China to allow immediate, meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for independent observers, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and her office," the countries said in a joint statement, read at the United Nations by France. "We are particularly concerned about the situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region," the statement continued, citing "credible" reports that "indicate the existence of a large network of 'political reeducation' camps where over a million people have been arbitrarily detained."
FOREIGN POLICY

