The death of an inmate at Bahrain’s Jaw prison following a second Covid-19 outbreak highlights that in addition to providing vaccines to prisoners, further preventive measures are needed to protect them against the spread of the pandemic, Amnesty International said today. The organization is calling for an impartial investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of Husain Barakat, who was imprisoned after a grossly unfair trial, and died on 9 June from suspected Covid-19 complications.