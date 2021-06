The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is a 1,578-horsepower beast with a top speed of 273 mph that costs $3.9-million!. On one hand, you have automakers that come up with anniversary or special editions of their models once in a while. On the other hand, you have Bugatti – a company that has been milking the Chiron with no end in sight. The latest iteration of the Chiron – the 14th model – is called the Chiron Super Sport. The company revealed it a day after teasing it. It is pretty much the same as the Super Sport 300 that was launched a couple of years back. Bugatti says this is more comfortable as a daily driver and has a higher top speed – 273 mph as opposed to 261 mph.