Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westminster, CO

SUV stolen with dog inside recovered, dog remains missing

By Blayke Roznowski
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WgXu_0aCvpL4Q00

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The SUV that was stolen with a senior dog inside has been found, but the dog is still missing.

The Westminster Police Department said Tuesday the Subaru Forester stolen on April 16 was recovered in Commerce City, but without the 15-year-old basset hound-beagle mix named Solo.

The vehicle was stolen just after 4:30 p.m. while it was parked outside of the Tropical Smoothie Cafe near Federal Boulevard and West 72nd Ave.

Westminster Police Department

After recovering the SUV, detectives are looking to speak to the individuals pictured above. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 to remain anonymous. The reward in the case is up to $7,000.

"I just really want her back," Caroline Wilson, Solo's owner, previously told Denver7 . "Fifteen years wasn't enough. I need my dog for a little bit longer."

Wilson says her friends were watching Solo that day when they ran into the Tropical Smoothie for one minute to pick up smoothies and left the SUV running. Wilson says a man jumped into her friend's SUV and took off with Solo still inside.

Westminster police

Police previously released the photos above of possible suspects taken from video surveillance from a business in the area where the vehicle was stolen.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Commerce City, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Commerce City, CO
City
Westminster, CO
Westminster, CO
Lifestyle
Westminster, CO
Pets & Animals
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Westminster, CO
Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Pets & Animals
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caroline Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Suv#Stolen#Police Detectives#City Police#Federal Police#Suv#Tropical Smoothie#Westminster Police Police#Federal Boulevard#Subaru Forester#Video Surveillance#Colo#Anonymous#Smoothies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related