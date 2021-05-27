SUV stolen with dog inside recovered, dog remains missing

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The SUV that was stolen with a senior dog inside has been found, but the dog is still missing.

The Westminster Police Department said Tuesday the Subaru Forester stolen on April 16 was recovered in Commerce City, but without the 15-year-old basset hound-beagle mix named Solo.

The vehicle was stolen just after 4:30 p.m. while it was parked outside of the Tropical Smoothie Cafe near Federal Boulevard and West 72nd Ave.

After recovering the SUV, detectives are looking to speak to the individuals pictured above. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 to remain anonymous. The reward in the case is up to $7,000.

"I just really want her back," Caroline Wilson, Solo's owner, previously told Denver7 . "Fifteen years wasn't enough. I need my dog for a little bit longer."

Wilson says her friends were watching Solo that day when they ran into the Tropical Smoothie for one minute to pick up smoothies and left the SUV running. Wilson says a man jumped into her friend's SUV and took off with Solo still inside.

Police previously released the photos above of possible suspects taken from video surveillance from a business in the area where the vehicle was stolen.