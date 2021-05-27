My son was killed in Iraq 14 years ago — who’s responsible?

At — 9:30 am on 1 February 1979, Sayyid Ruhollah Musavi Khomeini, known as Imam Khomeini, arrived in Tehran on a charted Boeing 747. Millions of people were waiting outside of the airport to welcome him. This was a stunning and historical moment in the history of Iran, but it didn't happen in a single day, it started long before. This is the story of a revolution that paved the way for another revolution.