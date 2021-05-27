Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

My son was killed in Iraq 14 years ago — who’s responsible?

By Andrew Bacevich
Boston Globe
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWho should I hold responsible for the death of my son, killed in action while serving in Iraq 14 years ago this month?. A Washington-based law firm, Sparacino, has stepped up to offer a straightforward answer to that question: I should blame Iran. My wife and I recently received a letter from the firm inviting us to join a lawsuit against the Islamic Republic that will “empower us to attempt to seize Iranian assets on your behalf should any opportunities emerge.”

www.bostonglobe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddam Hussein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraq War#War In Iraq#Vietnam Veteran#Iranian#Anti American#Gold Star#Russian#Chinese#Canadian#Americans#Afghans#Soviet#Iraqis#Pentagon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Terrorism
News Break
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Related
Middle EastSlate

Who’s most responsible for the failures of postwar Iraq?

The Bush administration didn’t just fail to plan for postwar Iraq. Before and during the invasion, they made choices that compounded the mistake of going to war. Those decisions had lasting consequences for the world and for the Iraqi people. Who’s most responsible for that tragedy?. Season 5 of Slow...
Middle Eastatlanticcouncil.org

Under a Raisi presidency, ties with Iraq will still matter

On June 19, Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi won the Iranian presidential election in a historically low turnout election with 17.9 million votes. Raisi has been the chief justice since 2019 and has formerly held several other posts in Iran’s judicial branch since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. A principlist president, who...
Middle EastInternational Business Times

Tribal Iraq: Where Petty Squabbles Turn Lethal

In Iraq, a war-scarred country awash with weapons, a row over a duck or a cockerel or even squabbling between children can degenerate into deadly tribal clashes. Two weeks ago, a child was killed and four people wounded when two tribes traded fire with Kalashnikov assault rifles and rockets in a dispute over a 1,000-dinar ($0.68 cents) loan.
Middle Eastkelo.com

Sisi makes first visit to Iraq by Egyptian leader in decades

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrived in Baghdad on Sunday, becoming the first Egyptian head of state to travel to Iraq since former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990, rupturing diplomatic ties between the two countries. Relations between the two countries have been steadily improving...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Iran's New Hard-line President Raisi Could Be Dove in Hawk's Clothing

Iran's new president-elect has elicited controversy before even taking office due to hard-line views and allegations of past involvement in human rights abuses. But his message to the world coming to office is one of repairing the Islamic Republic's strained relationships across the region. He appears to be a good...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

IAEA demands Iran answer on monitoring, Iran says not obliged to reply

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog on Friday demanded an immediate reply from Iran on whether it would extend a monitoring agreement that expired overnight, prompting an Iranian envoy to respond that Tehran was under no obligation to provide an answer. The agreement continued the International Atomic...
Worldmacaubusiness.com

5 policemen killed in roadside bombing in northern Iraq

Five members of the Iraqi federal police were killed on Friday in a roadside bomb explosion in the northern province of Kirkuk, a provincial police source said. The incident took place in the morning, when a roadside bomb, planted by the militants of the extremist Islamic State (IS) group, exploded near a federal police vehicle outside the town of Daquq in Kirkuk Province, some 250 km north of the capital Baghdad, Abbas al-Obaidi, a local police officer, told Xinhua.
Middle Eastypagency.net

Iraq: 5 military personnel killed in bomb blast in Kirkuk

KIRKUK, Jun. 26 (YPA) – At least five Iraqi military forces were killed in a bomb blast in north Iraq, Iraqi media sources reported on Friday. According to the reports, a bomb exploded on the way of an Iraqi military delegation in Kirkuk, northern Iraq on early Friday. ISIL has...
Agriculturecarnegieendowment.org

Cultivating Cronyism: The Collapse of Agriculture in Post-War Iraq and Syria

Historically, Iraq enjoyed some of the world’s most productive soils. Agriculture represented more than 18 percent of the country’s economic output in 1995, but over the last 30 years its key role in the economy fell victim to Iraq’s decades-long conflicts. By 2019, agriculture accounted for only 2 percent of economic output.
Middle Easthistoryofyesterday.com

The Story of the White Revolution 1963 in Iran

At — 9:30 am on 1 February 1979, Sayyid Ruhollah Musavi Khomeini, known as Imam Khomeini, arrived in Tehran on a charted Boeing 747. Millions of people were waiting outside of the airport to welcome him. This was a stunning and historical moment in the history of Iran, but it didn't happen in a single day, it started long before. This is the story of a revolution that paved the way for another revolution.
Middle Eaststopfundamentalism.com

Ebrahim Raisi’s Inability to Address Iran’s Crises will Aggravate Social Divide

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that months before the regime’s sham presidential election on June 18, it was evident that Ali Khamenei, the regime’s supreme leader, was attempting to consolidate his hold on power by appointing Ebrahim Raisi, a known mass murderer, as the regime’s next president.