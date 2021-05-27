My son was killed in Iraq 14 years ago — who’s responsible?
Who should I hold responsible for the death of my son, killed in action while serving in Iraq 14 years ago this month?. A Washington-based law firm, Sparacino, has stepped up to offer a straightforward answer to that question: I should blame Iran. My wife and I recently received a letter from the firm inviting us to join a lawsuit against the Islamic Republic that will “empower us to attempt to seize Iranian assets on your behalf should any opportunities emerge.”www.bostonglobe.com