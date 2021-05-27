Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Mayans'' Jimmy Gonzales reels in a 'Blue Miracle'

By Fred Topel
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nSvSv_0aCvoYC000
Jimmy Gonzales carries Steve Gutierrez in "Blue Miracle." Photo courtesy of Netflix

LOS ANGELES, May 27 (UPI) -- Jimmy Gonzales stars as Omar Venegas in the Netflix movie Blue Miracle, which is based on the true story of a group of boys at an orphanage in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, who enter a fishing tournament in 2014 to get out of debt.

Venegas still runs his orphanage, but Gonzales was not able to meet him. Gonzales said he respected the privacy of the orphanage, but was able to research Venegas enough to portray his character.

"What I did see of Omar was his spirit," Gonzales said. "He's got this beautiful spirit that just emanates out of him, and it's obvious in the way he just is as a person."

Gonzales met with Blue Miracle writer/director Julio Quintana and producer Javier Chapa while filming Mayans M.C. Gonzales played Canche, the president of the Mayans Motorcycle Club Yuma chapter and filmed Blue Miracle after wrapping the show's third season.

Portraying the fishing competition meant filming much of the movie on a boat. Gonzales said he filmed most of the scenes in a water tank in a Dominican Republic studio, but the cast and crew spent one full day filming in the open ocean.

"In between sets and setups, people would jump in and out of the boat," Gonzales said. "Everything we did was scheduled around the kids, the kids' safety and their school."

In the contest, whoever can catch the biggest marlin wins a cash prize. Dennis Quaid plays Wade, the captain who reluctantly takes Omar and the orphans fishing.

Gonzales said that in between takes, the crew set up tents to shield the cast from temperatures in the mid 90s.

"The kids specifically were shepherded into a cooling area where they could relax and recharge, which wasn't easy," Gonzales said. "It was absolutely critical."

Blue Miracle is Gonzales' first leading role in a feature film. He played police officers in both Happy Death Day movies and Taken 3.

Gonzales starred in two TV series in 2016 --Containment and Game of Silence -- and played Gil Sandoval on two seasons of Lodge 49 prior to Mayans.

As the star of Blue Miracle, Omar gets his chance to reel in a marlin during the contest. There was not an actual marlin on the other end of his fishing line when Gonzales filmed that scene.

Gonzales said the crew set up a rig so crew members could pull against him to simulate the marlin trying to get away.

"They just knew the rhythms of what kind of movements the fish would make," Gonzales said.

Since he was not a professional fisherman, and did not have time to train at sea, Gonzales was concerned about making the scene look realistic.

"That fight between a person and a big fish like that is not easy," Gonzales said. "People go hours trying to reel those fish in."

Blue Miracle premieres Thursday on Netflix.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
120K+
Followers
33K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Quintana
Person
Dennis Quaid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Stars#Los Angeles#Film Producer#Mexico#Blue Miracle#Lodge#Mayans M C Gonzales#Producer Javier Chapa#Cabo San Lucas#Boys#Los Angeles#True Story#Boat#Dominican Republic#Crew Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesjamonkey.com

‘Blue Miracle’ Review: Heartwarming True Story

Blue Miracle shines a light on the heartwarming story of Casa Hogar in Mexico, an orphanage that faced devastation from a hurricane and bankruptcy, but kept the faith and found friendship in the community after winning a prestigious fishing tournament. The film is an inspiring story of faith and the...
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Blue Miracle Ending, Explained

‘Blue Miracle’ is a film about heroism, persevering against seemingly insurmountable odds, and eventually triumphing over them. It revolves around Omar (Jimmy Gonzales), a Cabo San Lucas native who runs the Casa Hogar boys’ home with his wife Becca (Fernanda Urrejola). They owe over $100,000 to the bank and barely survive through a hurricane.
MoviesETOnline.com

Dennis Quaid and Jimmy Gonzales on Spreading Hope With Film 'Blue Miracle' After Difficult Year (Exclusive)

Blue Miracle has the kind of plot that defies belief. It’s the kind of feel-good story that sounds too good to be real. In 2014, following the devastation of Hurricane Odile and mounting debt, a local orphanage in Cabo San Lucas was faced with the prospect of losing it all. But Casa Hogar, led by the ever resourceful Omar Venegas, hitched its fate on the unlikeliest of possibilities: winning the Bisbee’s Black & Blue Fishing Tournament.
Moviesfangirlish.com

EXCLUSIVE: Miguel Ángel García Talks ‘Blue Miracle’

Netflix always gets the best gems. Those movies that touch your heart and leave you with a lump in your throat and a hopeful smile on your face. Blue Miracle is just that kind of movie. We had the opportunity to speak with one of its stars, Miguel Ángel García, about his experience in this incredible movie and what moved him the most about this story that needed to be told.
Moviesthechristianbeat.org

‘Blue Miracle’ Director & Soundtrack Artists Talk About Movie Experience

This week (May 24), Reach Records’ artists Lecrae, GAWVI, WHATUPRG, and 1K Phew and Blue Miracle director Julio Quintana held a press conference style interview in support of Netflix Film Blue Miracle and the soundtrack. The full recorded event can be viewed below. Reach Records is the executive producers for...
Moviesslugmag.com

Film Review: Blue Miracle

When it comes to the genre of faith-based films, there are two or three different types that tend to be most common. There are the biblical epic, the weepie, the chip-on-its-shoulder–“the liberals don’t want you to see this movie” tirade (usually featuring Kevin Sorbo) and the feel-good inspirational movie that mentions God but doesn’t overplay it because the want to attract a wider audience. Blue Miracle falls into that last category, and that choice is likely to pay off with viewers.
Moviesthechristianbeat.org

Soundtrack For Netflix Film ‘Blue Miracle’ Out Now

In support of the new Netflix film Blue Miracle, Reach Records has released the official soundtrack to the inspirational family-film and it is available worldwide across all digital platforms. The soundtrack features 11 original Urbano Latino songs from Reach Records artists including Lecrae, GAWVI, WHATUPRG, 1K Phew and more. The...
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Blue Miracle’ on Netflix, a Whale of a True Fish Story That’s Waterlogged With Cliches

Netflix feelgooder Blue Miracle is a BOATS movie (Based On A True Story) with actual boats in it. Director Julio Quintana took a real-life story about orphans participating in a big-time fishing tournament and added Jimmy Gonzales, Dennis Quaid, and some dramatic flourishes to it, the latter being very much something that movies do, therefore emphasizing the BO part of BOATS over the TS part. (The real orphanage’s website uses the phrase “loosely based,” and also notes that it is not benefiting financially from the movie. Boo hiss, Netflix.) Now, BO doesn’t automatically mean a movie stinks; BOing a TS is a moviemaking strategy deployed to make us feel things, and also to differentiate features from documentaries, which are more true than the movies based on true stories, but less true than actual reality sans cameras. Anyway, let’s see if this Miracle movie is any good, or if it’s just another fish story.
Moviestexasmetronews.com

Review: Blue Miracle is about second chances

Sometimes you’ve got to come out of the blue to find a miracle says the tag line of the new NETFLIX movie BLUE MIRACLE and that’s exactly what we see in the film. Jimmy Gonzales plays Papa Omar who runs a home for homeless boys with his wife Becca, played by Fernanda Urrejola, in the Mexican costal town of Cabo San Lucas that is on the verge of fore- closure because of a huge debt owed to the bank.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jimmy Gonzales

There aren’t many people who truly get the opportunity to live their dreams, but Jimmy Gonzales is one of the lucky few. His passion for acting has helped him achieve things that once seemed out of reach. Over the course of his career, he has done a wide variety of TV and film roles, and he’s shown that he has the versatility to easily move between genres. Most people will probably recognize him from playing Gil Sandoval in Lodge 49, but more recently he has gotten a lot of attention for his role as Canche in Mayans M.C. In 2021, he has been focusing on movie roles and his latest appearances include The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Blue Miracle. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jimmy Gonzales.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Eiza Gonzalez to Star in Thriller 'Wolf Country'

Described as a “muscular thriller” in the vein of the 2016 Jeff Bridges Western “Hell or High Water,” the film centers on a young deputy shunned by her entire community after she uncovers a large drug haul that implicates the town’s beloved sheriff, who also happens to be her father. When he escapes custody and flees into the rugged Colorado wilderness, his daughter must face the very man who taught her everything about right and wrong to bring him to justice.
Movieswxxv25.com

‘Blue Miracle’ showing at Billfish

Happening this evening as a part of the Billfish Classic was a showing of the new Netflix movie ‘Blue Miracle’ with the director of the fishing tournament the movie is based on Wayne Bisbee in attendance. The film follows the true story of how the orphanage Casa Hogar won $258,000...
Movieskkfi.org

Freeze Frame: “A Quiet Place: Part II” (PG-13), “Cruella” (PG-13), “Blue Miracle” (Not rated)

The long-delayed sequel to filmmaker John Krasinski’s wildly original sci-fi horror thriller has finally arrived in theaters. “A Quiet Place: Part II” is a worthy follow-up that seems even more timely as we emerge from quarantine. The blind aliens with acute hearing continue to wreak havoc on humanity as one family tries desperately to remain out of earshot. This PG-13 horror film succeeds thanks to earnest acting, a smart script and sharp editing. “A Quiet Place: Part II” sounds like a winner to me.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Twice shares 'Taste of Love' album sneak peek

June 8 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is giving a sneak peek of its new EP. The K-pop stars released a highlight medley for the mini album, titled Taste of Love, on Tuesday. The video features clips of the title track, "Alcohol-Free," and six other songs: "First Time,"...
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

Dana Gonzales interview: ‘Fargo’ cinematographer

Longtime “Fargo” cinematographer Dana Gonzales first heard about creator Noah Hawley’s ideas for Season 4 of the anthology series when the duo was working on the FX show “Legion.” Set primarily in 1950s Chicago, the fourth season of the show needed to not just feel like an American mid-century epic but look like something ripped out of the period as well.