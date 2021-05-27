Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Nancy Cartwright juggles voices of 'Rugrats' Chuckie, Bart Simpson

By Fred Topel
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4erLYF_0aCvoXJH00
Nancy Cartwright has been a voice actor since 1980. Photo by Ray Katchatorian

LOS ANGELES, May 27 (UPI) -- Nancy Cartwright, who is back as the voice of Chuckie in the Paramount+ Rugrats revival, said the show's change from two-dimensional hand-drawn animation to 3D computer animation makes the characters look more tactile.

"Chuckie's hair looks like it's felt," Cartwright told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

She said the episodes are updated for 2021, with the parents using smartphones and the rugrats playing with tablets. However, Cartwright said technology hasn't changed Chuckie or his friends' approach to childlike adventures.

"They've kept the integrity of the writing intact," Cartwright said.

The popular show originally ran from 1992 to 2006 on Nickelodeon and spawned three feature films. The revival premieres Thursday.

The rugrats are babies who have their own adventures under their parents' noses. Chuckie and his friends Tommy (E.G. Daily), Susie (Cree Summer) Phil and Lil (both Kath Soucie) imagine they are running from dinosaurs or turning into worms.

Cartwright became the voice of Chuckie in 2002 when previous voice actor Christine Cavanaugh retired. Cartwright said she always invited Cavanaugh to return if she wanted, but Cavanaugh never took her up on it before her death in 2014.

"I was just keeping his boots warm," Cartwright said.

By 2003, Cartwright said she felt Chuckie was her role. Cartwright said she added her own inflections, such as diphthongs to extend words like "feel" to two syllables.

Although the rugrats speak English, Chuckie still talks like a baby, mispronouncing words. He says "aminal" instead of "animal," which sometimes takes Cartwright multiple tries to get right in the recording studio.

"Sometimes, I have to look at it twice," Cartwright said. "You just go back and pick it up."

Childlike fears fuel a lot of the Rugrats episodes. For instance, Chuckie is the character who fears he will turn into a worm after he accidentally swallows a worm.

"Chuckie is such a complex character," Cartwright said. "He's in terror a lot of the time and then he can switch, and he changes."

Cartwright said Chuckie has endured since 1992 because of his ability to evolve.

"You see him try," Cartwright said. "He comes across, at first, maybe as a victim, but then he changes. He sets such a great example."

'The Simpsons' voices

Cartwright began doing voice-over work in 1980 and can be heard on classic shows like My Little Pony, Popeye, Snorks and Pound Puppies. The 63-year-old has been the voice of Bart Simpson since 1987 and is working on its 33rd season.

Cartwright said she recorded her lines for the Paramount+ Rugrats in her home studio. The Simpsons, however, reopened its recording studios on the former 20th Century Fox lot.

"To be honest with you, I prefer to drive on in," Cartwright said. "I'm a people person. I don't want to be stuck at my home, as much as I like it here."

In addition to Bart, Cartwright provides the voices for many other child characters on The Simpsons, like Nelson Muntz and Ralph Wiggum. On the day of her interview with UPI, Cartwright had just wrapped a session as Nelson.

"There's a lot of screaming and a lot of yelling of Nelson in this particular script," Cartwright said. "My throat can get a little sore from doing that but that's because of yelling."

Fox renewed The Simpsons for seasons 33 and 34 earlier this year. Recent episodes flashed forward to Bart in the future and back to Homer's childhood. Cartwright said she can continue to play Bart at any age indefinitely.

"You can make him an 80-year-old man or a 2-year-old baby," Cartwright said. "There's a lot of freedom there."

Now that Disney owns The Simpsons through its purchase of 20th Century Fox, it has announced the intention to make another Simpsons movie. Cartwright said she is all for a sequel to 2007's The Simpsons Movie.

"It's challenging to think that we could do it at the same time that we are doing the show," Cartwright said. "I think people are anxious to see another feature film."

The Master of voice work

In addition to recording Rugrats at home and driving to record The Simpsons, Cartwright also presented a seminar on voice acting for MasterClass.com. The online education portal animated Cartwright's lessons about animation.

"I just give you tips, how to develop characters, exercises you can do, a little bit of my background," Cartwright said.

Cartwright has conversations with her animated counterpart in the 2-hour, 43-minute lesson. She said the first time she did voice-over without altering her voice was in 1994 when she played Margo Sherman, sister of the title character, on The Critic.

"It was refreshing that I could just use my own voice," Cartwright said.

Cartwright said she feels the Master Class will help people trying to break into animation, and entertain fans of animation.

"It's not just for people that want to do voice-overs," Cartwright said.

Cartwright also formed her second production company in 2020. Her first, Spotted Cow Entertainment, produced the film In Search of Fellini, which Cartwright co-wrote based on her one-woman show.

CRE84U Entertainment is Cartwright's company with Monica Gil-Rodriguez and Jaime and Caroline Aymerich. CRE84U is developing live-action and animation projects, feature films and television series. Their film Borrego is in post-production. Lucy Hale and Nicholas Gonzalez star in the suspense thriller about a drug mule who crash lands and takes a woman hostage.

Cartwright said CRE84U is developing a Dreamworks Animation TV series based on the Gumazing Gum Girl books, and another animated project in Ontario, Canada. Cartwright said she has enjoyed lending her clout to the development of CRE84U projects.

"When Bart makes a phone call -- people will answer the phone for Bart Simpson," Cartwright said.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
120K+
Followers
33K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fellini
Person
Lucy Hale
Person
Christine Cavanaugh
Person
Nancy Cartwright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Simpsons#Paramount#3d#Zoom#Pound Puppies#Masterclass Com#Dreamworks Animation Tv#E G Daily#20th Century Fox#Recording Rugrats#Sister#Nicholas Gonzalez Star#Childlike Adventures#Episodes#Cartwright Juggles#Ontario#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related
TV SeriesAnimation Magazine

The New Rugrats Are Here!

***This article originally appeared in the June-July ’21 issue of Animation Magazine (No. 311)***. That sound you’ve been hearing is the collective cheers of the children of the 1990s who are celebrating the return of Tommy, Chuckie, Susie, Angelica and the rest of the Rugrats clan to the small screen. The folks at Nickelodeon and Paramount+ unleashed the reboot of the hugely popular Rugrats series this Thursday, May 27, in hopes of introducing the franchise to a new generation of fans.
MoviesGephardt Daily

Nancy Cartwright has been a voice actor since 1980. Photo by Ray Katchatorian

LOS ANGELES, May 28 (UPI) — Nancy Cartwright, who is back as the voice of Chuckie in the Paramount+ “Rugrats” revival, said the show’s change from two-dimensional hand-drawn animation to 3D computer animation makes the characters look more tactile.”Chuckie’s hair looks like it’s felt,” Cartwright told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.
TV Seriesnerdist.com

RUGRATS Voice Cast Reunites for Trivia Fun and a Table Read

The upcoming Rugrats series looks totally different from the original one. It is in 3D this time around which is a bit jarring but alright. But we can take comfort in the fact that the original voice cast is back for more action. And, to get everyone hype for their triumphant return, the crew got together for a Rugrats reunion. The video is all sorts of entertaining with funny anecdotes, a table read, and fun trivia as they slip in and out of their character voices.
TV SeriesMic

The Rugrats were always queer icons

With Pride month just around the corner, and set to cover most cities in more glitter and gag balls than ever before to make up for what 2020 stole, we’re naturally prepared for gay news to start seeping from corners of *the culture* that it doesn’t normally reach. Still, I don’t think we were primed for Rugrats to kick off the Pride month trend. Details are finally trickling out from Nickelodeon on what will be a reboot of the iconic 90’s cartoon for Paramount+.
TV Seriesthesavvyscreener.com

Reanimated ‘Rugrats’

Streamer Paramount+, formerly CBS All Access, premieres the first tranche of episodes for its reimagined Rugrats show tomorrow, May 27. Additional episodes will debut at a yet-to-be-determined date. After the entire season has run on Paramount+, it will then air on Nickelodeon. The original babies – and returning voice cast...
TV & Videoshypebeast.com

Bart Simpson Tags Up 'The Simpsons' x adidas Advantage "El Barto"

Has encompassed everything from Duff beer to Krusty Burgers, but for its latest effort it’s saluting Bart Simpson — more specifically, his penchant for graffiti — with the new Advantage “El Barto.” As the Advantage is a rather run-of-the-mill silhouette known for a palatable price point and simple colorblocking schemes, it seems only fitting that its sterile build serves as a canvas for Bart’s hijinks.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Zach Galifianakis is a malfunctioning robot in 'Ron's Gone Wrong'

June 8 (UPI) -- Disney released the trailer for the upcoming animated film Ron's Gone Wrong Tuesday. The Locksmith Animation and 20th Century Studios film will be out Oct. 22. The trailer introduces the B-Bot, a personal robot companion in the style of a sentient iPhone. Barney (voice of Jack Dylan Grazer) gets a defective B-Bot, Ron (voice of Zach Galifianakis).
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Dwayne Johnson producing Disney theme park docuseries

June 7 (UPI) -- Disney+ and The Nacelle Company announced the docuseries Behind the Attraction on Monday. Dwayne Johnson, who stars in the movie adaptation of Jungle Cruise, is an executive producer via his Seven Bucks Productions with Dany Garcia. The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made...
TV Seriescbslocal.com

'Rugrats' Reboot: The Babies Are Back

CBSN Bay Area's Gianna Franco talks to EG Daily and Cheryl Chase, they are the voices of Tommy Pickles and Angelica Pickles in Nickelodeon's 'Rugrats'. A reboot of the famous cartoon is now available to stream on Paramount+.
Visual ArtColumbus Alive

The eyes tell the story in Caitlin Cartwright's paintings

About 10 years ago, Caitlin Cartwright lived in rural Namibia while working for the Peace Corps as a teacher in southern Africa. During the rainy season, flooding in the area would create ponds where children would sometimes play and swim. One day, Kaino, an elementary student in Cartwright’s homeroom, was...
Seattle, WAKING-5

A new picture book from 'Rugrats' voice actress Cheryl Chase

SEATTLE — If you grew up with (or your kids constantly watched) "Rugrats" on Nickelodeon, you'll recognize Cheryl Chase's voice as the iconic Angelica Pickles. Chase's new children's book "That's Coola, Tallulah!" shares the adventures of Stella Bella and her doll Tallulah, inspired by Angelica's relationship with her doll Cynthia.
Celebritiesthecut.com

For Ryan O’Connell, Parker Posey and Popular Were ‘Everything’

Ryan O’Connell, the creator and star of Netflix’s Special, knows he’s something of a unicorn. “There was no gay disabled person working in Hollywood, so there was no reference point for anything that I was going to do,” O’Connell says of his culture-obsessed youth. Like many queer kids growing up in the ’90s, he found refuge in subversive indie cinema, Madonna, and winky shows like Popular.
Spokane, WAFOX 28 Spokane

Sarah Shahi Gets Steamy in First ‘Sex/Life’ Trailer for Netflix (VIDEO)

Things are getting steamy at Netflix this summer as the streamer makes way for the Sarah Shahi-led drama Sex/Life. The series is slated to arrive Friday, June 25, and features Shahi along with Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, and Margaret Odette. Executive produced by creator Stacy Rukeyser (UnREAL), Sex/Life tells the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past.