Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Cloud by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 01:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Cloud A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHERN CLAY AND NORTHEASTERN CLOUD COUNTIES At 155 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles north of Clifton to near Vining to 5 miles east of Aurora, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Clifton around 200 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Palmer, Morganville, Clay Center and Green. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH