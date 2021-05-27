Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maynard, MA

Trojan baseball struggles in one-sided loss to Maynard

By Opinion
harvardpress.com
 24 days ago

Results for the Bromfield varsity baseball players have been mixed this spring, leaving the team with a 2-4 record midway through the season but happy to be playing again. In their two most recent games, the Trojans first squashed the Narragansett Regional High School Warriors 12-1 in an away game on May 19, but were blown away two days later, May 21, by the Maynard High School Tigers, 9-1. All three teams belong to a seven-school pod that has replaced the traditional divisions of the Midland Wachusett League for the duration of the pandemic.

harvardpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maynard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Arizona StateABC News

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

SHOW LOW, Ariz. -- A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, authorities said. Six people were taken to a hospital in critical...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

VA moving to cover gender affirmation surgery through department health care

The Department of Veterans Affairs is moving to make gender-affirming surgeries covered by the department's healthcare, Secretary Denis McDonough announced Saturday. While speaking at a Pride Month event at the Orlando Vet Center in Florida, McDonough said the agency was “taking the first necessary steps to expand VA's care to include gender confirmation surgery,” which he said would allow “transgender vets to go through the full gender confirmation process with VA at their side," according to CNN.