Trojan baseball struggles in one-sided loss to Maynard

Results for the Bromfield varsity baseball players have been mixed this spring, leaving the team with a 2-4 record midway through the season but happy to be playing again. In their two most recent games, the Trojans first squashed the Narragansett Regional High School Warriors 12-1 in an away game on May 19, but were blown away two days later, May 21, by the Maynard High School Tigers, 9-1. All three teams belong to a seven-school pod that has replaced the traditional divisions of the Midland Wachusett League for the duration of the pandemic.