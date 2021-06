Unlike a fine wine, roofs do not improve with age, and the old library roof is one year older since the town last rejected a request to replace it. Leaks have continued since then. Pieces of the plaster ceiling in the fireplace room have fallen and are strewn over the furniture and floor. Brown stains have grown larger and darker on the walls behind the curtains in the gallery room. Voters will be asked once more to borrow money to replace the old library roof and gutter system, and to repair any masonry damaged by leaks, this time for $876,134.