Harvard’s Center Cemetery: A hidden treasure

Under the trees next to the Congregational Church, Harvard Historical Society board members greeted visitors to the Center Cemetery tour on a hot May 22 amid the regular Saturday crush of bicyclists refueling at the General Store. Before the tour even started, one of the out-of-town bicyclists threw a $20 bill into the clear plastic raffle container on the HHS table displaying history books and pictures of old Harvard. It was a gesture of thanks, he said, for all the great riding he does in Harvard, and he just wanted to “give back.”