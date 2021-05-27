Flood Warning issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Russell County in central Kansas * Until 1000 AM CDT Friday. * At 1152 AM CDT, Law enforcement reported several low water crossings still flooded across the county. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Russell, Lucas, Gorham, Luray, Dorrance, Milberger, Bunker Hill, Paradise, Waldo, Russell Airport, Wilson Lake and Wilson State Park.