Special Weather Statement issued for Mitchell, Osborne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mitchell; Osborne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MITCHELL AND OSBORNE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 AM CDT At 157 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Scottsville to near Beloit to 6 miles north of Victor to near Tipton to 9 miles southwest of Osborne. Movement was east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Scottsville around 205 AM CDT. Asherville around 210 AM CDT. Simpson around 215 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Hunter. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Kansas.