Flood Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 01:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Smith The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Jewell County in north central Kansas Northern Mitchell County in north central Kansas Northeastern Osborne County in north central Kansas Southern Smith County in north central Kansas * Until 800 AM CDT Thursday. * At 157 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Beloit, Downs, Mankato, Cawker City, Glen Elder, Jewell, Gaylord, Portis, Formoso, Ionia, Randall, Scottsville, Harlan and Montrose. Additional rainfall amounts of one half to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.