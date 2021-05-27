Movie Review: 'Georgetown'
Starring: Christoph Waltz, Vanessa Redgrave, Annette Bening, Corey Hawkins. Available on YouTube, Google Play, Amazon Prime, Apple TV. Truth is often stranger than fiction, but that doesn't mean the truth is a better story. "Georgetown," based on a bizarre true story of deceit, power, and murder among Washington's upper crust, is often compelling in its strangeness, but it's also roundabout in its storytelling. It's not a long movie, but a laborious narrative makes it feel longer.