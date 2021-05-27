Cancel
CQC develop algo to accelerate Monte Carlo integration with quantum computers

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) says it has discovered an algorithm that accelerates quantum Monte Carlo integration. Monte Carlo integration - the process of numerically estimating the mean of a probability distribution by averaging samples - is used to evaluate risk and simulate prices for a variety of financial instruments. Using...

ComputersEurekAlert

Quantum-optically integrated light cage on a chip

In the rapidly growing field of hybrid quantum photonics, the realization of miniaturized, integrated quantum-optical systems with intense light-matter interaction is of great importance for both fundamental and applied research. In particular, the development of methods for reliably generating, controlling, storing and retrieving quantum states with high fidelity through coherent interaction of light and matter opened up a wide field of applications for quantum information and quantum networks. These include, for example, optical switching, quantum memories, and quantum repeaters.
ComputersEurekAlert

Quantum computing with holes

Quantum computers with their promises of creating new materials and solving intractable mathematical problems are a dream of many physicists. Now, they are slowly approaching viable realizations in many laboratories all over the world. But there are still enormous challenges to master. A central one is the construction of stable quantum bits - the fundamental unit of quantum computation called qubit for short - that can be networked together.
SoftwareInformationWeek

Preparing for the Upcoming Quantum Computing Revolution

Quantum computing promises to radically transform IT operations and services. How will your organization manage the change?. With the ability to analyze and rapidly process extremely large datasets, some experts say quantum computing promises to enable transformational advances in everything, from the rapid discovery of new drugs and vaccines to financial portfolio management, as well as secure storage and the transmission of business and personal information.
ComputersHPCwire

University of Arizona Engineers Demonstrate Quantum Computing’s Advantage

June 1, 2021 — Quantum computing and quantum sensing have the potential to be vastly more powerful than their classical counterparts. Not only could a fully realized quantum computer take just seconds to solve equations that would take a classical computer thousands of years, but it could have incalculable impacts on areas ranging from biomedical imaging to autonomous driving.
Computersarxiv.org

Experimental error mitigation using linear rescaling for variational quantum eigensolving with up to 20 qubits

Quantum computers have the potential to help solve a range of physics and chemistry problems, but noise in quantum hardware currently limits our ability to obtain accurate results from the execution of quantum-simulation algorithms. Various methods have been proposed to mitigate the impact of noise on variational algorithms, including several that model the noise as damping expectation values of observables. In this work, we benchmark various methods, including two new methods proposed here, for estimating the damping factor and hence recovering the noise-free expectation values. We compare their performance in estimating the ground-state energies of several instances of the 1D mixed-field Ising model using the variational-quantum-eigensolver algorithm with up to 20 qubits on two of IBM's quantum computers. We find that several error-mitigation techniques allow us to recover energies to within 10% of the true values for circuits containing up to about 25 ansatz layers, where each layer consists of CNOT gates between all neighboring qubits and Y-rotations on all qubits.
Computersarxiv.org

Hybrid Ensemble optimized algorithm based on Genetic Programming for imbalanced data classification

One of the most significant current discussions in the field of data mining is classifying imbalanced data. In recent years, several ways are proposed such as algorithm level (internal) approaches, data level (external) techniques, and cost-sensitive methods. Although extensive research has been carried out on imbalanced data classification, however, several unsolved challenges remain such as no attention to the importance of samples to balance, determine the appropriate number of classifiers, and no optimization of classifiers in the combination of classifiers. The purpose of this paper is to improve the efficiency of the ensemble method in the sampling of training data sets, especially in the minority class, and to determine better basic classifiers for combining classifiers than existing methods. We proposed a hybrid ensemble algorithm based on Genetic Programming (GP) for two classes of imbalanced data classification. In this study uses historical data from UCI Machine Learning Repository to assess minority classes in imbalanced datasets. The performance of our proposed algorithm is evaluated by Rapid-miner studio v.7.5. Experimental results show the performance of the proposed method on the specified data sets in the size of the training set shows 40% and 50% better accuracy than other dimensions of the minority class prediction.
Technologythecolumbusceo.com

Synovus Introduces Synovus Accelerate AR, a New Integrated Receivables Suite of Solutions

Synovus introduced Synovus Accelerate AR, an all-new, fully integrated receivables suite enabling organizations to accelerate access to working capital and reduce exceptions with straight-through processing across all payment channels. Synovus Accelerate AR is provided with Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company and the industry leader in retail and wholesale lockbox services.
ComputersNature.com

Simulating molecules on a cloud-based 5-qubit IBM-Q universal quantum computer

Simulating the behaviour of complex quantum systems is impossible on classical supercomputers due to the exponential scaling of the number of quantum states with the number of particles in the simulated system. Quantum computers aim to break through this limit by using one quantum system to simulate another quantum system. Although in their infancy, they are a promising tool for applied fields seeking to simulate quantum interactions in complex atomic and molecular structures. Here, we show an efficient technique for transpiling the unitary evolution of quantum systems into the language of universal quantum computation using the IBM quantum computer and show that it is a viable tool for compiling near-term quantum simulation algorithms. We develop code that decomposes arbitrary 3-qubit gates and implement it in a quantum simulation first for a linear ordered chain to highlight the generality of the approach, and second, for a complex molecule. We choose the Fenna-Matthews-Olsen (FMO) photosynthetic protein because it has a well characterised Hamiltonian and presents a complex dissipative system coupled to a noisy environment that helps to improve the efficiency of energy transport. The method can be implemented in a broad range of molecular and other simulation settings.
Beauty & Fashionarxiv.org

Towards Verification of Dynamic Quantum Circuits

Quantum computers are reaching a level where interactions between classical and quantum computations can happen in real-time. This marks the advent of a new, broader class of quantum circuits: dynamic quantum circuits. They offer a broader range of available computing primitives that lead to new challenges for design tasks such as simulation, compilation, and verification. Due to the non-unitary nature of dynamic circuit primitives, existing techniques for these tasks are no longer applicable in an out-of-the-box fashion. In this work, we discuss the resulting consequences for quantum circuit verification and present first ideas for corresponding automatic methods. More precisely, we propose two different schemes that eventually allow to treat the involved circuits as if they were not dynamic at all. By this, we provide a basis for applying existing techniques for quantum circuit verification to this broader class of circuits.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Convergence analysis of a Lagrangian numerical scheme in computing effective diffusivity of 3D time-dependent flows

In this paper, we study the convergence analysis for a robust stochastic structure-preserving Lagrangian numerical scheme in computing effective diffusivity of time-dependent chaotic flows, which are modeled by stochastic differential equations (SDEs). Our numerical scheme is based on a splitting method to solve the corresponding SDEs in which the deterministic subproblem is discretized using structure-preserving schemes while the random subproblem is discretized using the Euler-Maruyama scheme. We obtain a sharp and uniform-in-time convergence analysis for the proposed numerical scheme that allows us to accurately compute long-time solutions of the SDEs. As such, we can compute the effective diffusivity for time-dependent flows. Finally, we present numerical results to demonstrate the accuracy and efficiency of the proposed method in computing effective diffusivity for the time-dependent Arnold-Beltrami-Childress (ABC) flow and Kolmogorov flow in three-dimensional space.
Softwaretechstartups.com

Artificial intelligence tech startup Chooch AI integrates synthetic data generation to radically accelerate computer vision deployment

In artificial intelligence, the use of synthetic data is critical for businesses due to privacy, product testing, and training machine learning algorithms. As such, synthetic data does not contain any personal information. Instead, it contains sample data that has a similar distribution with original data. Synthetic data is artificial data...
ComputersNature.com

Confinement and entanglement dynamics on a digital quantum computer

Confinement describes the phenomenon when the attraction between two particles grows with their distance, most prominently found in quantum chromodynamics (QCD) between quarks. In condensed matter physics, confinement can appear in quantum spin chains, for example, in the one dimensional transverse field Ising model (TFIM) with an additional longitudinal field, famously observed in the quantum material cobalt niobate or in optical lattices. Here, we establish that state-of-the-art quantum computers have reached capabilities to simulate confinement physics in spin chains. We report quantitative confinement signatures of the TFIM on an IBM quantum computer observed via two distinct velocities for information propagation from domain walls and their mesonic bound states. We also find the confinement induced slow down of entanglement spreading by implementing randomized measurement protocols for the second order Rényi entanglement entropy. Our results are a crucial step for probing non-perturbative interacting quantum phenomena on digital quantum computers beyond the capabilities of classical hardware.
ComputersNature.com

Universal quantum computing using single-particle discrete-time quantum walk

Quantum walk has been regarded as a primitive to universal quantum computation. In this paper, we demonstrate the realization of the universal set of quantum gates on two- and three-qubit systems by using the operations required to describe the single particle discrete-time quantum walk on a position space. The idea is to utilize the effective Hilbert space of the single qubit and the position space on which it evolves in order to realize multi-qubit states and universal set of quantum gates on them. Realization of many non-trivial gates and engineering arbitrary states is simpler in the proposed quantum walk model when compared to the circuit based model of computation. We will also discuss the scalability of the model and some propositions for using lesser number of qubits in realizing larger qubit systems.
Computersscitechdaily.com

Exploiting a Strange State of Matter: Researchers Confront Major Hurdle in Quantum Computing

In a series of papers, Rochester researchers report major strides in improving the transfer of information in quantum systems. Quantum science has the potential to revolutionize modern technology with more efficient computers, communication, and sensing devices. But challenges remain in achieving these technological goals, especially when it comes to effectively transferring information in quantum systems.
ComputersEurekAlert

Computer vision: TU Graz researchers define new state of the art

Our visual cortex can capture images and recognize objects in a fraction of a second, even if they are barely visible or only fragmentary. One reason for this fantastic peak performance is the highly efficient hierarchical layer architecture of the visual cortex. It filters the visual information, recognizes connections and completes the image using familiar patterns. The process behind this is still hardly understood in its complexity. It is true that deep learning algorithms now exist that can match or, in some cases, exceed human performance on certain pattern recognition tasks. One disadvantage of these algorithms, however, is that it is hard to understand what they have learned, how they work, or when they make mistakes.