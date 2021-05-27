Step-by-Step Fat-Shredding Workout

Movement is essential when it comes to having healthy muscles, a healthy mind, and a healthy heart. As you age, of course, your body is likely to change, making specific movements somewhat limited. From a heart health standpoint, one type of activity in particular that a cardiologist wants all of her patients to begin doing once they hit the age of 50: walk! Karol Watson is a cardiologist and co-director at the UCLA preventative cardiology program, she says that the best exercise for people over 50 is walking. That is because, as simple as it is, walking is the most foundational, universal workout that practically anyone can do. “The best way to start [with an exercise program] is with regular walking,” she says. Karol says that walking is just as beneficial for us as any other form of cardio. “You can achieve the same benefits faster with, say, running, but the benefits are the same.” Your heart rate goes up: check. Your legs are moving, check and you are working all of your muscles: check. All the elements are all there, but walking happens to be the most accessible, least risky form of exercise for older fitness goers.