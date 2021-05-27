wajve launches financial platform for Generation Z

Invisibly today released the beta version of its data platform that enables consumers to take back control of their personal data and make money from it. With Invisibly's new platform, people will be able to opt in and choose exactly which data is shared and license this data for advertisers to use, while making a profit from it. In this early beta release, the Invisibly platform lets consumers earn points for different ways of linking or sharing data, which can then be exchanged for money, paid directly. When they link their data, they'll also get curated offers based on their interests.