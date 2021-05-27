Cancel
wajve launches financial platform for Generation Z

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe financial consulting platform deineStudienfinanzierung has launched the finance platform wajve for Generation Z that combines banking, advice and education in the app. This mobile phone app aims to enable the young generation to understand finances, increase their savings and always be liquid. The finance app is aimed at Generation Z, meaning people born past 1996, and the average age of the target group is 21 years. deinStudienfinanzierung is an online platform for students with which they can check their availability for student funding and apply for it online quickly.

#Generation Z#Online Platform#Wajve#European
