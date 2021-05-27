Traffics integrates PayPal

The Germany-based travel technology expert Traffics has announced integrating PayPal as a payment method for companies in tourism. Traffics enables companies in the tourism industry to offer the popular payment method via external systems, meaning that the connection of PayPal as a payment method is not tied to the Traffic system itself. The first provider whose products can now be paid for with PayPal is the tour operator Ferien Touristik. Traffics is currently working on expanding the option to other tour operators. According to a Traffic representative, payments is an increasingly important topic in the tourism industry, and the integration of Paypal opens up more payment possibilities for partners and customers, significantly promoting the conversion rate and making it easier for customers to book online.