Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Traffics integrates PayPal

thepaypers.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Germany-based travel technology expert Traffics has announced integrating PayPal as a payment method for companies in tourism. Traffics enables companies in the tourism industry to offer the popular payment method via external systems, meaning that the connection of PayPal as a payment method is not tied to the Traffic system itself. The first provider whose products can now be paid for with PayPal is the tour operator Ferien Touristik. Traffics is currently working on expanding the option to other tour operators. According to a Traffic representative, payments is an increasingly important topic in the tourism industry, and the integration of Paypal opens up more payment possibilities for partners and customers, significantly promoting the conversion rate and making it easier for customers to book online.

thepaypers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tourism Industry#Travel Technology#Traffics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Technology
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
Country
Germany
Related
Jobstechgig.com

Jobs at PayPal for software engineers; apply here

Responsibilities - Being involved in design meetings to propose, discuss and refine new features and functionality. Work within a team of highly talented engineers, product and architect to design. Participate in code and design reviews. Write tests for the existing and newly created code to maintain compatibility. Skills - Experience...
Industryfinchannel.com

Mastercard Boosts Support for Georgian Tourism, Establishes Innovative Platform to Promote Agrotourism

Mastercard in Georgia has taken further steps amid the pandemic to encourage tourism in the country. In cooperation with Georgia’s Farmers’ Association, Mastercard has established an innovative Agrogate platform to encourage agrotourism. Travelers can register on the website, choose their favorite destination and discover the very spirit of local destinations...
Technologybostonnews.net

Mobile Payment Services Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Vodacom, Bharti Airtel, Orange

The latest released on Global Mobile Payment Services Market delivers comprehensive data ecosystem with 360° view of customer activities, segment-based analytics-and-data to drive opportunities of evolving Mobile Payment Services marketplace and future outlook to 2026. It includes integrated insights of surveys conducted with executives and experts from leading institutions across various countries. Some of the Players Profiled in the Mobile Payment Services Market Study: Orange S.A., Vodacom Group Limited, MasterCard Incorporated, Bharti Airtel Limited, MTN Group Limited, Safaricom Limited, PayPal HoldingsInc, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited, Millicom International Cellular SA, Mahindra Comviva.
Technologythepaypers.com

PayRemit launches marketplace for overseas Filipino workers

Philippines-based payment gateway PayRemit has announced the launch of a marketplace dedicated for Overseas Filipino Workers. The PayRemit app showcases a well-stocked, curated marketplace that can deliver items to OFW families across Luzon and select areas in the Visayan and Mindanao regions. The fintech-ecommerce company made it possible for OFWs...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

HashCash to Design Utility Token for Wine Marketing Brand

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 25, 2021. As a proponent of blockchain and cryptocurrency, global blockchain development company HashCash Consultants once again embraces innovation in crypto. HashCash is to design a crypto token for an Asian ‘wine and cuisine’ marketing brand. The crypto would be driven by a highly resourceful...
Economysmarthustle.com

Customer Service: Why 76% of Your Customers Will Leave You

[content field=”callout1″ format=”true” class=”calloutwide”] How many times have you called a customer service line (for any reason) and had a flawless experience? Okay, now how many times have you called a customer service line and had a terrible experience? Odds are you’ve had more bad experiences with customer service interactions than you have good. So why is that?
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

$50 Off $150 Purchase With Amazon Business Account (Targeted)

$50 Off $150 Purchase With Amazon Business Account. Amazon is sending out emails to some Business account holders with an offer to save $50 off a $150 purchase. There is a code attached to the offer that is worth trying even if you didn’t receive one directly. This is for Amazon Business accounts only so no use trying if you just have a personal account.
Cell Phonesnationalmortgageprofessional.com

More Consumers Are Using Mobile Wallets

The use of mobile wallets has increased nearly 50% throughout the pandemic. In 2021, more consumers (36%) would consider using a mobile wallet to pay bills in the future compared to 2020 (32%). More consumers have paid bills through a mobile wallet in 2021 (44%) compared to 2020 (42%). A...
Economyreadwrite.com

What Does it Take to Make a Customer Loyal to a Brand?

It’s hard to overstate the importance of customer loyalty to the long-term success of a given company. When customers are loyal, they resist the temptation of even the most aggressive competitors and continue to generate revenue for your brand. What Does it Take to Make a Customer Loyal to a...
Economythepaypers.com

Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems, Switch Commerce partner to provide payment tools and integrations

Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems (APPS), a US-based technology and financial services solutions provider, and Switch Commerce, a debit processing platform provider, have formalised a strategic partnership to provide a suite of payment tools and integrations. These payment tools and integrations aim to allow merchants, independent software vendors, processors, and banks access...
Technologythepaypers.com

connectID, Eftpos' digital identity solution, goes live

Payments company Eftpos has announced that its digital identity business, connectID is now live as a fully owned subsidiary of Eftpos and as a standalone fintech company. ConnectID acts as a broker between identity service providers and merchants or government agencies that require identity verification, such as proof of age, address details, or bank account information. It has been designed to work within the federal government's Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF) and the banking industry's TrustID framework.
Technologymerchantzilla.com

Online payment gateway for tech support

A Payment Gateway For Tech Support is the thing that keeps the payments environment rolling quickly, as it empowers online payments for customers and organizations. If you’re an online merchant, you don’t should be a payment gateway master, yet it merits understanding the essentials of how an online Payment Gateway for Tech Support from your client to your ledger.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Paystand Rolls Out Digital Lockbox For B2B Finance

Paystand, which works in blockchain-enabled B2B payments, is putting out a digital lockbox to help bring on a paperless way to handle finances, a press release emailed to PYMNTS said. The solution is called Smart Lockbox. It was created as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s way of shifting everyone...
Businessthepaypers.com

Deposit Solution and Raisin merge to form Raisin DS

Fintech companies Deposit Solutions and Raisin have announced the completion of their merger, forming Raisin DS, a pioneer in the savings and investment market. Deposit Solutions is a B2B Open Banking platform in the savings deposit space. The company operates deposit marketplaces for over 150 partners and connects them with deposit-taking banks from across Europe. Raisin is a pan-European B2C platform for savings and investments. Raisin’s marketplaces offer consumers simple access to deposit products from across Europe.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Fiserv and NYDIG partner to help FIs make Bitcoin transactions

US-based Fiserv has partnered with NYDIG, a bitcoin technology and financial services company, to help financial institutions to allow consumers to trade and hold bitcoin through their bank accounts. The partnership will help banks and credit unions to meet growing mainstream interest in cryptocurrency, retain and grow their customer base,...
Technologyxaasjournal.com

Platform9 Receives Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Compliance for Financial Transactions

Platform9, the leading SaaS-based Kubernetes management platform for distributed clouds, announced it has received Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Compliance after completing and passing the evaluation conducted by a Qualified Security Assessor certified by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). The standard requires meeting a rigorous framework of security protocols intended to ensure a secure environment for companies that process, store, or transmit credit card information as well as service providers for such companies.
Economythepaypers.com

Homebase selects Checkout.com as its online payments provider

Homebase, a UK-based home and garden improvement retailer, has selected Checkout.com as its online payments provider. Homebase, which is now live on the Checkout.com platform, selected the provider as part of its ongoing strategy for boosting the shopping experience for customers. Homebase offers over 35,000 products for the home and garden, with a range of delivery options and one-hour click and collect across its 150 stores throughout the UK and Ireland.
Economythepaypers.com

Bux partners GrabPay to expand its cashless capabilities

Bux, a Philippines-based payment platform, has partnered with GrabPay to expand its cashless capabilities and provide its users with another digital payment option. According to The Manila Times, the partnership allows Bux merchants to accept payments through GrabPay, ensuring the safety of the merchants and their customers during the payment process. Bux is an end-to-end payment gateway for ecommerce that offers low transaction fees in the market. In over a year, Bux expanded its payment options from over-the-counter to online banking, e-wallets, and credit and debit card payments.