SUMMER HOME

It's only a few weeks until midsummer (the most important date on the Swedish calendar) and many are preparing to make their big escape to the summer cottage. But for Linnea Fors and her family (which includes her partner and their dogs Oliver and Ronja), it's simply to stay in place and make the most of what the surrounding nature has to offer. You see, their house used to be a summer cottage up until a few years back - and they were astounded that no one thought of living here all year round. And as the summer cottages in the surrounding area start to fill up for the summer, Linnea and her family are kicking back, enjoying everything that their traditional Falun red and white croft in Västmanland has to offer. On sunny, warm days the family spill out onto the terrace and garden, and on chillier days they enjoy the comfort of an interior that's filled with beautiful old furniture and soft, linen cushions. Plants and freshly cut flowers line every surface, ensuring nature is never far away. Ready to 'kika in'?