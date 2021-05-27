SUMMER HOME

Cancel
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Derrick
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Log Cabin Family Restaurant has found a new home - albeit just for the summer - at Two Mile Run County Park. The grand opening is scheduled this weekend. "Everything is happening so fast. The view is great, the people are great, the atmosphere is great," said Missy Scrivens, who owns the business with her husband, Josh.

