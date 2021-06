Texas Tech’s season ended in the Super Regional round for the first time under Tim Tadlock, but after spending most of the season as a top-15 team, hosting a Super Regional, and ending the season with a 39-17 record, it’s clear that this was another terrific season for the Red Raiders. Considering the impact of several key injuries, most fans knew it would be an uphill climb to make a push to the College World Series, but still the team fought hard before running into the buzzsaw that was a smoking hot Stanford club.