Analysis-Political risk haunts Latam investors as Peru election nears

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Peru’s closely watched presidential election race between two polarized candidates is the latest in a string of political risk events haunting investors in Latin America, a region struggling to keep up with its global peers despite a commodities boom. Latin America was engulfed in social unrest...

kelo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Lasso
Person
Keiko Fujimori
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Imf#Peru#Economy#Reuters#Barings#Embi#Sol#Venezuelan#Lazard Asset Management#Msci#Latin American
