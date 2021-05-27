Cancel
Cap City Comedy Club and Moontower Comedy present Home Base: The Best of Austin Comedy

culturemap.com
 12 days ago

Cap City Comedy Club and Moontower Comedy present Home Base: The Best of Austin Comedy. The event will feature performances by Elisabeth Spears, Robyn Reynolds, Sawyer Stull, Angelina Martin, Tyler Groce, and Pat Sirois, and will be hosted by Taylor Dowdy and Zac Brooks.

austin.culturemap.com
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Coronavirus
TV & Videosculturemap.com

The Sunset Strip Comedy Club presents Live Comedy + Rockstar Karaoke

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. The Sunset Strip Comedy Club will present Live Comedy + Rockstar Karaoke, two shows for one price. The evening will feature Austin comics performing live in the heart of downtown Austin, then Texas Live Band Karaoke performs with guests as lead singers if they choose.
Portland, ORpdxpipeline.com

Rose City Rollers & Portland Mercury Present LIVE Comedy Spectacular @ Oaks Park | Socially Distanced Outdoor Seating, Hosted by Amanda Arnold

DERRICK BROWN (World famous poet, comedian, storyteller, and paratrooper, has opened for David Cross, Bob Odenkirk, and the Afghan Whigs) CHRIS JOHNSON (WW’s Funniest Five, No Pun Intendo, Got Laffs Comedy Jam, Portland’s Funniest finalist, Portland Queer Comedy Fest) GRANT LYON (Comedy Central, Just for Laughs Fest, Laughing Skull Comedy...
Theater & DancePosted by
TheStreet

Austin's Legendary Esther's Follies Brings Comedy Back To The Stage After COVID

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning comedy troupe Esther's Follies is thrilled to announce that they are bringing live theater back to Austin! For over four decades, Esther's has been bringing the laughs and holding a funhouse mirror to the culture, political climate, and the city it calls home. In March of 2020, Esther's Follies closed its doors for the first time in 45 years. Sadly, COVID darkened many of our nation's theaters for good, but Esther's Follies has proven that they are a scrappy survivor. For Esther's, re-opening is a return to Austin's normalcy, and a return to Austin's ancestral weirdness- the two go way, way back.
Providence, RIBlock Island Times

Comedy night returns to Yellow Kittens

Comedy night returns to Yellow Kittens in a big way! Fresh off a national television debut on “CONAN,” New England comedian Ray Harrington brings his interactive brand of comedy to Yellow Kittens for one night only on Sunday, May 30, at 8:30 p.m. In addition to being on “CONAN,” his Hulu documentary “Be a Man” won the LA Comedy Festival. His first album, from Stand UP! Records, “The Worst is Over,” debuted at the top of the comedy charts on Amazon and iTunes. His latest album, “Overwhelmed,” debuted at number one on Amazon and at the top of the Billboard Comedy Charts. Come see why Ray was three times named the Best Comedian in Rhode Island by the Providence Phoenix. Joining Ray will be comedians Rob Greene, Katie Arroyo, and former island resident Ben Smith.
Richmond, VAcommercialintegrator.com

Sandman Comedy Club Takes Its Sound System Performance Seriously

Named after owner Michael Sands’ childhood nickname “Sandman,” the newly opened Sandman Comedy Club in downtown Richmond, Va., is destined to be a stand-up comedy and entertainment hub. With seating for 250 guests, the club replaces a microbrewery, and long before that, a 1940s-era bank, with a couple of the...
Jamesport, NYlongisland.com

Comedy Night at Jamesport Farm Brewery

"Laughs are on tap for this nationwide tour that has already hit 1500 breweries and wineries across the U.S. More than a dozen New York and L.A. stand-ups are currently on the road, sampling the local fare, local brews and providing the finest and funniest in comedy entertainment. This stop is set to feature a lineup whose credits include top festivals, TV and major club appearances. This comedy tour takes top comedians who you've seen on TV and sends them out on the road to perform at breweries throughout the country. Find out which local beers pair best with hysterical laughter when This tour comes to your town."
Minneapolis, MNlongfellownokomismessenger.com

Classics Lost 'n' Found Theater presents Shakespearean comedy outside

Classics Lost ‘n’ Found Theater Company is pleased to announce their Summer 2021 production, 12th Night by William Shakespeare. The story focuses on a Viola and Sebastian, separated, so Viola dresses as a boy and goes to work for Duke Orsino, with whom she falls in love. Orsino, however, is in love with the Countess Olivia and sends Viola to court her for him. Olivia falls for Viola instead. When Sebastian shows up, confusion leads to mistaken identities being revealed and much more.
Midland, TXOdessa American

Comedy show

Cedric the Entertainer has been scheduled to perform June 19 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland. For tickets or more information, call 800-514-3849 or visit wagnernoel.com.
Richland, WATri-City Herald

2021 Best Nightlife Venue: Joker’s Comedy Club

Joker’s is no stranger to being the People’s Choice for best night venue. Managing partner Max Faulkner said this year’s win will make it “seven or eight.”. Though COVID-19 has meant several changes to the business, Faulkner said the Richland club hasn’t given up trying to entertain Tri-Citians, and those customers have carried it through the pandemic.
Louisiana Statethecomedybureau.com

Moonlit Comedy (in LA)

JC Currais (Comedy Central) Tickets are sold in groups of two. Seating will be set up by group to maintain social distancing. Show sells out well in advance. Due to the high demand for tickets, prices increase for the final 10 seats. For the best pricing purchase early. The show...
Glendale, AZyourvalley.net

Downtown Glendale to host night of comedy

Where: Desert Rose Pizza & Gastro Pub, 6729 N. 57th Drive. A night of comedy is on its way to Downtown Glendale. Biker Comedy Night with Richard Barba will take place 8 p.m. Friday, June 18 at Desert Rose Pizza & Gastro Pub, 6729 N. 57th Drive. Mr. Barba, fresh...
Entertainmentskiddle.com

Manfords Comedy Club : Crafty Vintage : Spring Bank

1:45pm til 4:00pm (last entry 2:00pm) Live comedy show featuring hilarious comedians from the UK touring circuit, all personally chosen by Jason Manford. There's Nothing Like Live!. Customer reviews of Manfords Comedy Club : Crafty Vintage : Spring Bank. Average rating:. 91%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 5 Verified...
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

L&C Theatre To Present Comedy In June

Lewis & Clark Theatre Company presents “Four Weddings & An Elvis,” the hilarious comedy by Nancy Frick, on June 3-5 and 11-12 at 7:30 p.m. and June 6 and June 13 at 2 p.m. in the historic Dakota Theatre, 328 Walnut Street, Yankton. “Four Weddings & An Elvis, directed by...
Entertainmentreadjunk.com

Comedy Central Live Presents Dave Attell: The Insomniac Tour

National Stand-Up Tour Launches In Nashville, TN On Wednesday, April 20 Concert Film Of The Tour To Be Shot In Las Vegas And Premiere On COMEDY CENTRAL In October Tour Info And Links To Purchase Tickets Available At www.comedycentral.com And www.cc.com. NEW YORK, March 21, 2005 — Dave Attell is...
Worldthebrag.com

The 6 best standup comedy nights in Sydney that you need to visit

We’ve done the hard task of naming the six best standup comedy night hotspots in Sydney that you need to visit immediately. With nights full of laughs ahead of you, these hotspots of comedy are bound to please everyone. 1. Potts Point Hotel – ‘Magic Mic Comedy’. This comedy night...
TV & Videosvisitnj.org

"Blondie" & "Fibber" Radio Comedies

Classic Radio Road Show presents two audience favorites " Blondie" (with Dagwood of course) and "Fibber McGee & Molly", onstage with live actors and sound effects. Blondie leaves Dag home alone with baby, and Dag is suddenly called in to work, poor Dag, poor BABY! Fibber gets stuck in fresh tar and the whole town comes out to taker advantage of his "predicklement". Come on out and laugh with us outside under the tent (rain or shine). Tickets are only $12 by phone or online.
Louisiana Statethecomedybureau.com

Comedy Cottage (in LA)

THURSDAY NIGHT! We’re back outside at @tombergins1936 with another killer lineup! As always we have beer bucket specials from @housebeer and Bergins delicious food and drink menus. Seating is first come first serve so get there early!. Featuring stand-up from: Iliza Shlesinger, Irene Tu, Jon Rudnitsky, Ian Edwards, Matty Fontana,...