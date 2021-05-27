Cap City Comedy Club and Moontower Comedy present Home Base: The Best of Austin Comedy

Comedy night returns to Yellow Kittens in a big way! Fresh off a national television debut on “CONAN,” New England comedian Ray Harrington brings his interactive brand of comedy to Yellow Kittens for one night only on Sunday, May 30, at 8:30 p.m. In addition to being on “CONAN,” his Hulu documentary “Be a Man” won the LA Comedy Festival. His first album, from Stand UP! Records, “The Worst is Over,” debuted at the top of the comedy charts on Amazon and iTunes. His latest album, “Overwhelmed,” debuted at number one on Amazon and at the top of the Billboard Comedy Charts. Come see why Ray was three times named the Best Comedian in Rhode Island by the Providence Phoenix. Joining Ray will be comedians Rob Greene, Katie Arroyo, and former island resident Ben Smith.