Omaha Storm Chasers rally for win over Indianapolis

Omaha erased a four-run deficit to rally for a 10-7 victory against Indianapolis Wednesday night at Werner Park. Alcides Escobar hit a two-run single in the fourth to make it 4-3, then the Storm Chasers went ahead 5-4 in the fifth on Ryan McBroom's fifth homer on the season. After Indianapolis tied it in the seventh, Emmanuel Rivera hit a solo shot to give Omaha, winners of three straight, the lead for good. Rivera added an RBI double in the eighth.