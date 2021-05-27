Cancel
Omaha, NE

Omaha Storm Chasers rally for win over Indianapolis

By From staff reports
Omaha.com
 22 days ago

Omaha erased a four-run deficit to rally for a 10-7 victory against Indianapolis Wednesday night at Werner Park. Alcides Escobar hit a two-run single in the fourth to make it 4-3, then the Storm Chasers went ahead 5-4 in the fifth on Ryan McBroom's fifth homer on the season. After Indianapolis tied it in the seventh, Emmanuel Rivera hit a solo shot to give Omaha, winners of three straight, the lead for good. Rivera added an RBI double in the eighth.

