Desert Door presents Cane Rosso Dinner

Garden Path Fermentation in Skagit Valley, WA has released a new beer: The Curious Mix Methods (4th Edition). Blended and packaged in November 2020, Curious 4 is one of the more eclectic blends to be released. A good portion of the base is a blend itself, of the last batch of spontaneous beer brewed in the 2019/2020 season, and a cooled portion of the base of our fresh hop beer The Wet Hopped Ship (minus the wet hops!) that was inoculated with spontaneous wort in the fall of 2020. To this blend was added a single, very oaky, barrel of hoppy blonde ale brewed in June of 2018, a barrel of “solera beer” (a blend of several batches of beer from the previous few months), and a special 2020-Covid-era addition: approximately 5bbls of Curious 3.