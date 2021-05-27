Desert Door presents Cane Rosso Dinner
Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Desert Door Texas Sotol is hosting a four-course dinner in collaboration with Cane Rosso to commemorate the launch of the second limited release barrel from the brand’s recently launched Explorer Series, the Toasted Barrel Texas Sotol. This is the second of eight barrels to be produced this year as part of the Explorer Series.austin.culturemap.com