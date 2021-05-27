Tomato disease-resistance markers found

Calcium deficiency in high yielding bovines during calving causes milk fever which leads to economic losses of around INR 1000 crores (USD 137 million) per annum in Haryana, India. With increasing milk production, the risk of milk fever is continuously rising. In the context, we aim to address the most fundamental research question: What is the effect of a preventive health product (anionic mineral mixture (AMM)) on milk fever incidence, milk productivity and farmers income? In an effort to contribute to the scanty economic literature on effect of preventive measures on nutritional deficiency disorders in dairy animals, specifically, on AMM effects in India, this study uses a randomized controlled design to estimate internally valid estimates. Using data from 200 dairy farms, results indicate that milk fever incidence decreases from 21 per cent at baseline to 2 per cent in treated animals at follow-up. Further, AMM leads to a 12 per cent and 38 per cent increase in milk yield and farmers net income, respectively. Profits earned due to the prevention of milk fever [INR 16000 (USD 218.7)] overweighs the losses from milk fever [INR 4000 (USD 54.7)]; thus, prevention using AMM is better than cure.