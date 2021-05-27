Cancel
Agriculture

Tomato disease-resistance markers found

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeoxyribonucleic-acid markers that elicit resistance to tomato brown rugose fruit virus recently were identified by Israel’s TomaTech. The discovery is expected to speed the breeding and global commercialization of tomato varieties with resistance to the tomato brown rugose fruit virus. The virus since 2014 has adversely affected indoor tomato production....

Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Podcast: EU food retailers don’t want CRISPR crops; Glyphosate threatens insects? Gene editing may fight high cholesterol

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. European food retailers want food made from CRISPR-edited crops labeled “GMO,” which could prevent EU farmers from utilizing gene editing technology. The weedkiller glyphosate is thought to pose little risk to humans and animals, but a new study suggests the herbicide could threaten insects. How worried should we be? CRISPR may one day replace statins as a treatment for high cholesterol.
Agricultureagnetwest.com

Addressing Resistance-Breaking Strain of Tomato Spotted Wilt Virus

The tomato industry is continuing to look for a solution to address the issues created by the resistance-breaking strain of tomato spotted wilt virus. The SW5 gene had been a significant breakthrough for the industry. Producers quickly adopted new cultivars with the gene that was shown to be resistant to the virus. It appears that the new strain of the virus has overcome the resistant qualities of the SW5 gene. Managing Director of the California Tomato Research Institute, Zach Bagley said they need assistance from growers to identify potential solutions.
Agriculturebroomfieldenterprise.com

People and plants: Challenges of growing tomatoes

Editor’s note: This is part two of a multi-part series on growing tomatoes. Last week, we discussed site selection, soil preparation, fertilization and planting techniques for tomatoes. This week, I thought we would discuss some common challenges in growing tomatoes. Temperature can greatly affect tomato production. At times, tomato plants...
Charleston County, SCThe Post and Courier

Gardening: Preventing tomato disease in the Lowcountry

Transplanted Northern gardeners, like me, may be used to looking for certain troubling tomato diseases by the time plants have small to medium-sized green fruit in early June. However, Septoria leaf spot, late blight and Verticillium wilt, damaging tomato diseases in the North, are rarely seen in the lower half of South Carolina due to the high air temperatures that start in May.
AgriculturePosted by
WGN TV

How to grow tomatoes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Budding gardeners looking to grow their own vegetables often opt for tomatoes as their first experience growing produce. Because they grow quickly, you can grow tomatoes from seed to harvest in less than three months. What’s more, homegrown tomatoes are usually tastier than the watery tomatoes found in your average grocery store.
Public Healthwine-searcher.com

Wine "Supertasters" and Covid Resistance

How intense does wine taste to you? The answer might be more important than you think. If you are a supertaster, you might have some natural resistance to Covid-19, according to a new study released last week. But if your tasting abilities are below average, you might be extra vulnerable.
Healtheasyhealthoptions.com

Food dyes found to trigger bowel disease

We’ve long known that for optimal health, it’s best to avoid foods containing additives like artificial colorings. These dyes are used to make food, drinks and medicines more attractive, but even though they’re supposedly safe for consumption, their negative health impacts are starting to show. For instance, one study showed...
AgricultureKentucky New Era

Tomato early blight

Tomato is queen of Kentucky vegetable gardens. This vine-ripened fruit is a delight for any table, from a formal dinner to backyard barbeque. Gardeners often have friendly competition for the “bragging rights” that go with the first ripe tomato of the season. But growing tomatoes is not without its challenges.
AgricultureLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Peffley: Marigold tomato companion planting

Growing different plants together, often for mutual benefit, is a long-established strategy in vegetable gardening. Approaches include companion planting and interplanting. In companion planting, certain plants are paired to attract pollinators or beneficial insects, repel harmful insects, or inhibit soil pathogens; interplanting is more physical, such as planting pole beans at the base of corn plants to provide support as the beans grow up the corn stalks.
Austin, TXdrugstorenews.com

Good Catch debuts plant-based fish products

Gathered Foods, the company behind the Good Catch brand, is innovating the plant-based fish category. The Austin, Texas-based company is rolling out three new products, including plant-based breaded fish sticks, plant-based breaded fish fillets and plant-based breaded crab cakes. “These products are game-changers for the industry,” said Chad Sarno, co-founder...
Agriculturethewestsidegazette.com

Australian Farmers To Plant Record Winter Crop Area

BRISBANE, Australia — Australian farmers are on track to plant the biggest winter crop in the nation’s history, with strong rainfall and high global prices outweighing a mouse plague. The federal government’s agriculture forecaster is predicting the total area of crops planted to soar beyond 23 million with good prospects...
Agriculturethe University of Delaware

Double-cropping

From 1980 to 2016, grain production in Brazil increased more than fourfold, and the country now stands as the world’s largest soybean exporter and the second largest exporter of corn. The two main drivers of this increase in food production were cropland expansion and double-cropping, harvesting two crops, such as corn and soybeans, from the same field in a single year.
Agriculturearxiv.org

Prevention Is Better Than Cure: Experimental Evidence From Milk Fever Incidence in Dairy Animals of Haryana, India

Calcium deficiency in high yielding bovines during calving causes milk fever which leads to economic losses of around INR 1000 crores (USD 137 million) per annum in Haryana, India. With increasing milk production, the risk of milk fever is continuously rising. In the context, we aim to address the most fundamental research question: What is the effect of a preventive health product (anionic mineral mixture (AMM)) on milk fever incidence, milk productivity and farmers income? In an effort to contribute to the scanty economic literature on effect of preventive measures on nutritional deficiency disorders in dairy animals, specifically, on AMM effects in India, this study uses a randomized controlled design to estimate internally valid estimates. Using data from 200 dairy farms, results indicate that milk fever incidence decreases from 21 per cent at baseline to 2 per cent in treated animals at follow-up. Further, AMM leads to a 12 per cent and 38 per cent increase in milk yield and farmers net income, respectively. Profits earned due to the prevention of milk fever [INR 16000 (USD 218.7)] overweighs the losses from milk fever [INR 4000 (USD 54.7)]; thus, prevention using AMM is better than cure.
IndustryNature.com

A recombined Sr26 and Sr61 disease resistance gene stack in wheat encodes unrelated NLR genes

The re-emergence of stem rust on wheat in Europe and Africa is reinforcing the ongoing need for durable resistance gene deployment. Here, we isolate from wheat, Sr26 and Sr61, with both genes independently introduced as alien chromosome introgressions from tall wheat grass (Thinopyrum ponticum). Mutational genomics and targeted exome capture identify Sr26 and Sr61 as separate single genes that encode unrelated (34.8%) nucleotide binding site leucine rich repeat proteins. Sr26 and Sr61 are each validated by transgenic complementation using endogenous and/or heterologous promoter sequences. Sr61 orthologs are absent from current Thinopyrum elongatum and wheat pan genome sequences, contrasting with Sr26 where homologues are present. Using gene-specific markers, we validate the presence of both genes on a single recombinant alien segment developed in wheat. The co-location of these genes on a small non-recombinogenic segment simplifies their deployment as a gene stack and potentially enhances their resistance durability.
Surry County, NCMount Airy News

Look forward to peppers, tomatoes

One of the best varieties of sweet bell peppers is the Keystone. Sweet peppers are tropical and will grow quickly in warm soil of the June garden plot. The Keystone bell peppers produces fist-sized peppers from mid-summer until early frost. You can choose from other sweet bells such as Door Knob, California Wonder, and Big Bertha. Set plants about a foot and a half apart in a furrow about the depth of the first two tiny leaves. Add peat moss to the bottom of the furrow and apply Garden-Tone organic vegetable food. Hill up soil all around the peppers. Cage or steak the pepper plants to give support from the wind or storms and to aid in a cleaner harvest. Feed with Garden-Tone and hill up soil to the peppers every twenty days.
RecipesEpicurious

Marinated Tomatoes

This low-effort, high-flavor tomato salad isn’t Thai per se, but it does demonstrate how the Thai concept of balancing flavors can be achieved in different combinations. Let’s say you find yourself with some excellent peak-season heirloom tomatoes, the kinds that are juicy and plump and incredibly tasty on their own. Since the tomatoes already have the inherent sweetness and acidity found in good ripe tomatoes, you’re basically just balancing them out with fish sauce and fresh chiles.
Agriculturewebbweekly.com

Tomato Plants

When planting your young tomato plants, select a place that gets a fair amount of direct sunlight for most of the day. Your plants will need around 6 to 8 hours of sunlight per day. If you choose to start your plants from seed, they should only get indirect sunlight...