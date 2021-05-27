The new Hewitt Resort in Hakodate has a rooftop infinity onsen overlooking the sea

Welcome to the Southpark neighborhood in Charlotte where the nightlife is lively, the arts & culture scene is thriving, and there’s a brand new Hyatt hotel. This new elegant hotel will be the venue to some interesting new eateries to add to the restaurant scene here in town. Enjoy the view from their brand new rooftop bar coming in August, more on that later, or sit back at the lounge seatings with custom local-Charlotte made murals slapped lovingly along the wall. The Hyatt recently opened on June 20th, and we’re excited to see what’s more to come. First, let’s check out the latest eatery to open, IRO, their second story bar and lounge.