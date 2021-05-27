The new Hewitt Resort in Hakodate has a rooftop infinity onsen overlooking the sea
Hot springs are popular year-round in Japan and you’ll find locals travelling to various onsen destinations across the country for a spot of holistic pampering while escaping the hectic city life. One of Hokkaido’s three major hot spring hubs, Yunokawa hot springs in Hakodate is getting a new hotel this summer with an infinity onsen on the rooftop overlooking the Tsugaru Straits. We can already imagine the view from there.www.timeout.com