Exclusive-Morgan Stanley Closing Indonesian Onshore Equities Business

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 33.92.