Exclusive-Morgan Stanley Closing Indonesian Onshore Equities Business

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 13 days ago

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley is closing its Indonesian onshore institutional equities trading business, the investment bank said on Thursday in response to queries from Reuters. Morgan Stanley said in a statement that it "intends to cease its onshore broker-dealer activities in Indonesia. The firm remains committed to Indonesia...

money.usnews.com
Morgan Stanley
