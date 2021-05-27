Cancel
A Perfect Pair: Antonelli’s x Blanton Virtual Cheese Tasting

culturemap.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. During this event, participants can explore works from the Blanton Museum of Art’s collection through taste buds, taking the journey from Texas to Italy, France, Holland, and Spain. Guests will enjoy a carefully curated cheese selection and learn about the art pieces with which they are paired. This special event will be hosted by two cheesemongers from Antonelli’s Cheese Shop and Blanton curator, Holly Borham, Associate Curator of Prints and Drawings.

austin.culturemap.com
State
Texas State
