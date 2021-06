It does not appear from his column in the June 7 edition of the Vail Daily that Butch Mazzuca has actually read much into Critical Race Theory, or if he has, he has greatly misunderstood it. His examples of CRT’s supposed flaws are slippery-slope, theoretical examples of individual bias. CRT’s focus is on policy. As Ibram X. Kendi says, “If a policy is leading to racial injustice, it doesn’t really matter if the policymaker intended for that policy to lead to racial injustice.” CRT is not about teaching white children to feel guilty, it is about teaching history in a way that is honest about how certain groups have been disenfranchised by many of our modern systems from their inception.