A possible competitor to Sid Meier's Civilization - Old World - has just received its release date. It promises to cause quite a stir in the strategy game genre. The upcoming possible competitor to the Sid Meier's Civilization series - Old World, which is being developed by the lead designer of Civilization III and IV and Offworld Trading Company's Soren Johnson - has received a new trailer, and with it the official release date, scheduled for July 1, this year. Currently, the game can be purchased in early access on Epic Games Store. The title will remain an EGS exclusive title also after the official release.