Small gotcha when using negative indexing
M <- matrix(1:9, nrow = 3) M # [,1] [,2] [,3] # [1,] 1 4 7 # [2,] 2 5 8 # [3,] 3 6 9 M[, -3] # [,1] [,2] # [1,] 1 4 # [2,] 2 5 # [3,] 3 6. Now, let’s say we want to write a function with signature dropColumns(x, exclude) that takes in a matrix x and a vector of indices exclude, and returns a matrix without the columns listed in exclude. (The result in the code snippet above could be achieved with the call dropColumns(M, 3)). A natural attempt (without checking the indices are within bounds) would be the following:statisticaloddsandends.wordpress.com