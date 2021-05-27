Letter to the editor: Sen. Manchin’s pleas are silly

Would someone please tell Sen. Joe Manchin that this ain’t Walton’s Mountain and these are not Happy Days. He pleads with the minority party for 10 votes to commission a special counsel to investigate the failed coup of Jan. 6. During the previous administration the then majority never pleaded for your vote for anything they did. They didn’t need to get to 60 votes for anything they railroaded through Congress. They bullied their way to Supreme Court appointments and tax cuts for the privileged. You are not going to get 10 votes from the party that is using the Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination. You ain’t seen nothing yet!