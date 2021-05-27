NFL owners refine low-block rules, OK 90-man rosters for start of camp

A rule change that expands prohibition of blocking below the waist has been approved by NFL owners, following several such rule tweaks over the past few years.

Previously, the NFL had banned blocks below the waist after a change of possession or during kicks, but the new rule would outlaw blocking below the waist on normal scrimmage downs beyond a certain point of the field (five yards away from the line of scrimmage or two yards outside of the offensive tackle). Blocks below the waist will only be permitted within that tackle box, and only when a player isn’t previously engaged.

Other changes to address player safety in recent years included the ban of chop blocks, crack-back blocks and peel-back blocks.

The owners also approved 90-player rosters to begin training camp, a change from 2020, when COVID-19 caused teams to carry slightly smaller rosters into camp (80).

Rosters will get cut down to 85 players by Aug. 17, 80 by Aug. 24 and 53 by Aug. 31.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: