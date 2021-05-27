Gucci’s First-Ever NFT Is An Exclusive Artistic Video Priced From $20,000

Gucci and Balenciaga continued the “hacking” project that they first showed in April as part of Gucci’s sweeping Aria collection – albeit instead of Gucci taking Balenciaga house codes and mashing them up with its famous branding, for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, Balenciaga presented “conceptual interpretations of Gucci’s recognizable signatures as Balenciaga products.” More specifically, in the video that it released on Sunday, Balenciaga inserted its “BB” logo into Gucci’s famous house pattern, and splashed it on cross-body bags, duffles and totes (a limited number of which were also tagged with “This is not a Gucci bag”), scarves, belts, and its fellow Kering-owned brand’s hot-selling Jackie 1961 bag.