Gucci’s First-Ever NFT Is An Exclusive Artistic Video Priced From $20,000
Earlier this week, a virtual Gucci Dionysus bag sold on gaming platform Roblox for over US$4,000, more than one would pay for the physical version. Now, Gucci is furthering its digital ambitions by cashing in on its first-ever non-fungible token (NFT) venture, a digital film on auction at Christie’s. The online sale, named Proof of Sovereignty: A Curated NFT Sale by Lady PheOnix, is based on the fashion house’s latest Aria collection.designtaxi.com