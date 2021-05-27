Cancel
Public Health

Implementing Pandemic Equity Measures for Faculty

By Joya Misra
Inside Higher Ed
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last year, faculty members have experienced enormous disruptions to their work and lives. Report after report documents the challenges the pandemic has brought, as well as the uneven impacts of the crisis on women, caregivers, early-career scholars and faculty of color. One recent report details the particular challenges that women caregivers confront. Another report, issued by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, warns that without appropriate intervention, women’s gains in STEMM may soon be rolled back.

