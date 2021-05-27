7 Netflix Movies and Shows About Mental Health to Stream Now

The months march on, and at this point we've crossed the halfway mark of the year that is 2021. So of course, it’s time to celebrate what we’ll be experiencing on the back half of the year, as Hulu has all sorts of movies and TV being added to its ever growing selection. July 2021 is particularly exciting, especially when you've got movies like Bill and Ted Face the Music and Bohemian Rhapsody on the way, as well as a huge special that will see The Jonas Brothers going for Olympic gold. If you want to take a quick moment to look at June 2021's lineup, you'll find that handy below; otherwise let's see what July will bring to the Hulu streaming library.