7 Netflix Movies and Shows About Mental Health to Stream Now
MENTAL HEALTH NETFLIX STREAMING FILMS AND SHOWS PHOTO MOLLIE SIVARAM / UNSPLASH. May is Mental Health Awareness month. For those of us who wish to widen our understanding of mental health, or to support its awareness, we have curated a list of streamable, Netflix movies and television shows that bridge the topic of mental health. From Anorexia Nervosa to Borderline Personality Disorder to anxiety, these films discuss and highlight different mental illnesses.detroitisit.com