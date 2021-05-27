Studying While Parenting

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. The pandemic has claimed nearly four million lives world over and has destroyed the economy of individuals as well as States. It has changed the entire life pattern and forced people to accept a new way of living, a way that is not much comforting or likeable. Humans are known as social animals but the spread of Covid-19 has, in a way, snatched this title as they are now forced to live in isolation maintaining social distances. Age of handshakes, kisses and hugs is gone. Gone are the days when one would say “God bless’ when someone would sneeze. Now a sneezing person is looked at as a suicide bomber. Face masks, social distancing, avoiding outings and parties, avoiding mingling with friends and families have become the new norms. It has impacted every soul on the earth with no exception. Educational sector has got derailed, economies are nose-diving, social structures are tumbling down and the humans are watching this helplessly. However, the vaccines have come as some ray of hope at the end of a dark tunnel and hopefully once the populations get fully vaccinated, the deadly virus may lose some of its sting.