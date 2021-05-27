Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The Mental Health Crisis and the College Chaplaincy

By Rabbi Isaama Goldstein-Stoll
Inside Higher Ed
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleLast semester, I counseled a student whose father was receiving cancer treatment, two whose grandmothers died of COVID-19, an international student who feared that if she returned home she wouldn’t be allowed back into the country for the next semester, an LGBTQ+ student studying from home with homophobic parents and another student who needed immediate mental health support to prevent self-harm -- all in a single day.

www.insidehighered.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chaplaincy#The Mental Health Crisis#Lgbtq#Rabbi#Jewish#Yale University#Judaism#Hillel International#Shabbat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental Healthwitf.org

Mental Health after a Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic we experienced feelings of prolonged worry, stress and isolation. We take a closer look at the impact of the pandemic on our mental health.
Mental Healthoshawaexpress.ca

Province announces mental health funding for local university, college students

The province is making moves to better support student mental health at Ontario Tech University and Durham College. Whitby MPP Lorne Coe and Durham MPP Lindsey Park recently announced the province is investing $184,000 to help improve mental health services for students. The investment is one of eight chosen by the province as part of a new initiative to foster social connectedness through activity-based intervention among Durham College and Ontario Tech students.
Mental HealthLas Vegas Herald

Your Mental Health Matters with Vuuzle.TV!

Mental illnesses affect 19% of the adult population, 46% of teenagers and 13% of children each year. People struggling with their mental health may be in your family, live next door, teach your children, work in the next cubicle or sit in the same church pew. What Exactly is a...
King County, WAparentmap.com

VIRTUAL: ParentMap Live - Start Talking Now: Tackling the Teen Mental Health Crisis Together

An important and honest talk for parents and teens, featuring Dr. Tona McGuire. It's a hard time to be a human; it’s a really hard time to be a teen. The pandemic has intensified an already alarming teen mental health crisis — as much as 40 percent of Washington youths are experiencing levels of anxiety and depression that impact their daily lives. Parents are more essential than ever in helping teens cope, and it’s especially important to start talking now.
Texas Statemedicalupdatenews.com

Mental Health Gets a Boost in Texas

The $10 million Lone Star Prize was awarded to Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute for its competition entry, the “Lone Star Depression Challenge.” In collaboration with the Department of Global Health and Social Medicine in the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School, the Center for Depression Research and Clinical Care at UT Southwestern Medical Center, and The Path Forward for Mental Health and Substance Use, the Meadows Institute aims to increase the rate of recovery from depression in Texas from less than 10 percent today to more than 50 percent through early detection and treatment in primary care.
Pawnee County, KSGreat Bend Tribune

Licensed Mental Health Therapist

Licensed Mental Health Therapist Position Available: Whether you are just entering the field or an experienced professional, if you are dedicated to reducing stigma, promoting mental health and working in a culture that values diversity, equity and inclusion, this is your opportunity! The Center for Counseling & Consultation, a Community Mental Health Center serving Barton, Rice, Stafford and Pawnee County's, is seeking a Full-Time, Kansas Licensed Mental Health Therapist. Competitive starting wage with opportunity for monthly bonus pay. No overnight or weekend on-call. Flexible schedule. Great Benefits, including clinical supervision for licensing at no cost to qualified applicants, professional development hours and stipend provided. Required: Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology, Social Work, Professional Counseling, or Marriage and Family Therapy, Licensed in the state of KS, Background free of abuse/neglect, valid KS driver's license with favorable driving record and drug testing required. Visit www.thecentergb.org, [ABOUT US, Employment] to apply online or call 620-792-2544 and ask for Gail for more information.
Mental Healthclick orlando

How private are mental health apps?

The past year has been unlike any other — filled with stress, anxiety and sadness for millions of people. So perhaps it’s not surprising that many people are downloading mental health apps for support. But Consumer Reports warns, sharing deeply personal, sensitive information on some virtual platforms might not be as private as you think.
Mental Healthmadinamerica.com

Bringing Rights-Based Approaches to Mental Health to College Counseling

A new article published in the Community Mental Health Journal outlines how the University of Florida’s Counseling and Wellness Center (UFCWC) has begun to adopt a rights-based paradigm to mental healthcare, consistent with what has been outlined by Dainius Pūras in his role as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health.
Telluride, COThe Daily Planet

Normalizing mental health convos

For many reasons, talking about mental health is still difficult in our society. Though major strides have been made to reduce stigma, many people, young and old, still struggle with the topic. It is either viewed as too cheesy with rainbows and butterflies as associated themes, or too dark or morbid, with imagery focused on gray rainclouds or depressed facial expressions. With two sides of the spectrum at play, the whole point of the #StopTheStigma movement is being missed. We must figure out a way to normalize the topic.
Mental HealthWCVB

5 on Mental Health: Today on WCVB

Today, WCVB Presents "5 on: Mental Health" and Well Being. With coverage in every newscast, all day long, WCVB aims to bring awareness to mental health struggles and treatment. A look at the issues faced by many every day, and the major advancements made in the treatment of mental health. All day today on WCVB Channel 5.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Yakima Council looks at options to support mental health, crisis response

The Yakima City Council will explore the possibility of integrating mental health support with crisis response using American Rescue Plan funds. Council member Kay Funk presented five proposals Tuesday to the council to target the homelessness and substance abuse in Yakima. Three parts of Funk’s proposed program involve addressing mental health challenges for those experiencing homelessness, including a human services department to manage homeless funds, funding mental health professionals for crisis response and purchasing two paramedic-led emergency response vehicles.
Newton, MABoston Herald

Mental health experts: Our youth experiencing crisis from COVID

A profoundly troubling consequence of the pandemic is emerging with increasing clarity: Our youth are experiencing a mental health crisis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that, from April to October 2020, hospitals across the U.S. saw a 24% increase in the proportion of mental health emergency visits for children ages 5 to 11, and a 31% increase for children ages 12 to 17. FAIR Health, comparing data from August 2019 to 2020 in the Northeast, found a 334% increase in the number of pediatric intentional self-harm claims as a percentage of all medical claims.
Mental HealthTrendHunter.com

Accessible Mental Health Platforms

Sesh is a mental health platform that "harnesses the power of group support and communities to provide an affordable, accessible mental health care option to millions of Americans." The platform offers 60-minute online group support sessions led by an experienced facilitator covering various topics including Coping with Depression, Managing Stress, Addressing Anxiety, and more.
Kidsmountainviewtoday.ca

Panel will look at students’ mental health

INNISFAIL - A new six-member, multi-stakeholder provincial panel, including an associate superintendent from Chinook’s Edge School Division (CESD), will work to understand the psychological, social, educational and physical impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on children and youth, say officials. The Child and Youth Well-Being Review Panel will consult with parents...
Mental Healthlegaltalknetwork.com

Mental Health in the Legal Profession

Mental health problems have long been a prevalent issue amongst both law students and practicing lawyers, but have things gotten better as the profession has sought to increase awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding these concerns? Meg Steenburgh welcomes Patrick Krill for a broad discussion on legal field mental health and his extensive research and work in this area. Patrick offers invaluable perspectives on how to be in tune with your own mental health and how to seek help when you need it.
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Strengthening mental health in summer

INDIANA – Summer officially starts on Sunday. Many of us view it as an exciting time to go out and do activities, take vacations, and spend more time outdoors. It can be a time full of excitement and happiness depending on how we spend our time. In fact, summer is a great time to invest in lifestyle habits and support your mental health. There is a science that points to summer being a time of better mental health.