PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A former representative-elect was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to felony embezzlement and campaign finance charges. In 2018, Laufton Ascencao, 27, diverted over $16K from the the checking account of the Rhode Island chapter of the Sierra Club, of which he was treasurer. According to the Attorney General’s office, Ascencao used the money to finance his 2018 campaign without properly disclosing the funds.