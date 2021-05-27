Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

5 Times Lauryn Hill’s Lyrics Inspired Us To Love Ourselves

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the late 90’s Lauryn Hill’s unwavering talent captured the heart of anyone with functioning ears. Between her poetic lyrics and extremely unique voice, her one and only album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” remains one of the top albums of our time. Released in 1998, Hill’s debut solo album was included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Rolling Stone magazine’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, Harvard University’s Loeb Music Library, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American history, and the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

blackchronicle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauryn Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Without Love#Song Lyrics#Legend Rock#Musical History#Music History#Times Lauryn Hill#Harvard University#Rolling Stone Magazine#1st Corinthians#Lauryn Details#Rock And Roll#Rapper#Miseducation#Mountains#Endless Quotes#Trifling Love#God#Wop#Truth#Faith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Photographypraisedc.com

Happy Birthday Lauryn Hill: 14 Times Cameras Captured Her Beauty Perfectly

More than two decades since the release of her monumental solo debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, L-Boogie remains one of the most acclaimed artists of all time. Though she still tours, Ms. Hill has become less visible in the public eye over the years, but her work – both as a solo act and part of 90s rap trio The Fugees – continues to entertain and inspire.
CelebritiesBET

BET Awards 2021: 5 Nas Lyrics That Clearly Inspired Today’s Top Hip-Hop Artists

In 1991, social media wasn’t even a thing. Thankfully, a teenaged Nas didn’t need to go viral on the Internet to establish himself as a lyrical prodigy. Thirty years after he took the streets by storm with his razor-sharp mic skills, the Queenbridge legend’s flow is still a national treasure, one reason why he’s been nominated for a 2021 BET Awards Album of the Year nomination for King’s Disease. From the nostalgia-filled reunion of his 90s co-conspirators Foxy Brown, AZ and Cormega (“Full Circle”), to fresh collabs with today’s hottest stars, including 2021 BET Awards nominees Lil Durk (Best Video with Drake, “Laugh Now Cry Later”) Anderson .Paak (Best Group with Silk Sonic), Nas continues to inspire the game’s best writers.
MusicL.A. Weekly

When Nas and Lauryn Hill Ruled the World

When Nas and Lauryn Hill Ruled the World: Columbia Records wanted a marketable single for Nas without compromising his integrity as a storyteller and street poet. Twenty-five years ago today, Queensbridge-based rapper Nas released the first single from his highly-anticipated second album, It Was Written. It had been two years since the release of his groundbreaking debut album Illmatic, which had received critical praise and garnered the attention of hip-hop fans but had not produced a commercially viable hit that would generate record sales. Then again, Illmatic wasn’t meant to be a pop album but rather a showcase of this new artist’s creative ingenuity and lyrical ability.
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Meet L’Enchanteur, the Brand Behind Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, and Lauryn Hill’s Bold Jewelry

In DJ Khaled’s “Sorry Not Sorry” video featuring Jay-Z and Nas, it’s hard to miss Jay-Z’s massive ring. The video, which was directed by Hype Williams, begins with a majestic shot of Jay-Z sitting at a roulette table, smoking a cigar and wearing a ring that almost looks like an orb or crystal ball. But the ring is actually made from morganite, a stone in the beryl family that comes in a subtle shade of salmon.
MusicPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

24 Years Ago: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Reach No. 1 With ‘It’s Your Love’

Twenty-four years ago today, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill soared to the top of the charts. Their duet "It's Your Love," from McGraw's Everywhere album, hit No. 1 on June 7, 1997. When McGraw was on his Spontaneous Combustion Tour in 1996, with Hill as his opening act, sparks flew, and the pair began dating. The singer says that he knew as soon as he heard "It's Your Love," which was not intended as a duet, that he wanted to record it with his then-girlfriend.
Musicrespect-mag.com

Young Devyn Announces Debut ‘Baby Goat’ EP + Signs to 4th & Broadway

Brooklyn-born and raised, 19-year-old artist Young Devyn is set to take the rap game by storm. Taking inspiration from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, Lauryn Hill, and Pop Smoke, Young Devyn’s style masters both storytelling and expert lyricism. Today, she shares the exciting news of signing to 4th & Broadway, the Iconic label relaunched by Island Records.
Moviesgranthshala.com

Lauryn Hill Auditioned for a Role in ‘Clueless’

Stacy Dash best known for her role as Dion Davenport in the 1995 coming-of-age comedy film no news. But before Dash was cast alongside his on-screen BFF Alicia Silverstone, singer Lauryn Hill readied for the part. Lauryn Hill was considered for the role of Dionys. The role of Cher was...
ReligionLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Pratt: Time to return focus to loving others as we love ourselves

When we are young children, we may look longingly at older, or just bigger friends, and see ourselves as weak in comparison. Physically, developmentally, we are correct. As we grow older, we begin to learn that size alone does not make the man or the child, whichever the case. We have gained experience, which includes the ability to see beyond the obvious to more subtle signals about others.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

The Score

In the summer of 1994, the Fugees were in danger of getting dropped. The New Jersey hip-hop trio’s debut LP Blunted on Reality, produced by Kool and the Gang’s Khalis Bayyan, was a misguided effort to conform to the aggressive street sounds that, while popular at the time, failed to capture the multi-faceted perspectives of Prakazrel Samuel Michel, Wyclef Jean, and Lauryn Hill. After the first single “Boof Baf” whiffed on commercial radio and record sales flagged, the Fugees appeared to have flopped. Were it not for remix guru Salaam Remi, they just might have.
MusicHipHopDX.com

‘The Off-Season’ Is J. Cole’s Lyrical Prime, Artistic Wall

At the top of last decade, J. Cole was crowned as the next-level “MC” to carry on Hip Hop music’s tradition in spite of wacky trends and pop crossover blends. Looking back at his initial 10-year run, it’s safe to say he’s has handled the pressure fantastically. In fact, the...
Celebritieskekbfm.com

Gretchen Wilson Reveals How Faith Hill Inspired ‘Redneck Woman’

Since her breakout in the mid-2000s, Gretchen Wilson has been known as country music's whiskey drinking, butt-kicking, "Redneck Woman." But her inspiration for the career-making song is surprising. It all started with a conversation with John Rich. "The day that we wrote 'Redneck Woman' was a day that John and...
MusicJewish Ledger

Van Morrison’s lyrical antisemitism

(JNS) Van Morrison’s latest song comes complete with its own eyebrow-raising title: “They Own the Media.” But who exactly is “they”?. The song doesn’t specify, and Van Morrison hasn’t issued a public statement to clarify, in spite of numerous articles flagging the song’s antisemitic language. If we look back 16 years, though, it’s reasonable to think Morrison has Jews on the brain.
Musicallkpop.com

Ghost9 reveals the third lyric teaser poster for 'NOW: When we are in love'

Rookie boy group Ghost9 dropped the third lyric teaser poster for their 4th mini-album. On May 31st at midnight KST, Ghost9 revealed a lyric teaser image showing the lyrics to one of their tracks. The lyrics in the teaser read, "A dream about leaving together one day. Fly high up in the sky, above the clouds."
Moviesculturedvultures.com

Notting Hill & The Epitome of Love Declarations

A staple in the rom-com is none other than the declaration of love, usually done in a public space, rendering all us watching into swooning saps. Or maybe we were already saps to begin with. There is no rom-com that does this better than Notting Hill, so much so that you probably know the scene and the extremely quotable piece of dialogue involved.
MusicCosmopolitan

40 Song Lyrics That We've Been Messing up This Whole Time

Blame it on the singers' mumbling delivery or the song's distracting acoustics — but even with the best headphones, people tend to mess up the lyrics to some pretty famous hits. From Bob Dylan to Lorde, you may just find out that you've been loudly and proudly belting the wrong words this whole time. At least you're not alone, because these misheard lyrics are so common, they've become a joke in and of themselves.
Worldava360.com

AWARGI (Lyrical) | LOVE GAMES | Gaurav Arora, Tara Alisha Berry | T-Series

Presenting the lyrical video of the song “Awargi” from Bollywood film LOVE GAMES starring Gaurav Arora, Tara Alisha Berry, Patralekhaa in lead roles. The movie is written & directed by Vikram Bhatt, produced by Mukesh Bhatt & T-Series. The Awargi is sung by Sangeet Haldipur & Rasika Shekar, music composed by Sangeet-Siddharth Haldipur in the lyrics of Kausar Munir.
MusicPosted by
Radio Texas LIVE!

LISTEN UP! BJ Barham & Kaitlin Butts Duet on John Prine’s ‘In Spite of Ourselves’

Last year we lost a legend when John Prine passed away at the age of 73 from complications of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. He died Monday, April 6, 2020. Earlier this month at Mile 0 Fest in Florida, BJ Barham and Kaitlin Butts regaled concert-goers with a great rendition of Prine's "In Spite of Ourselves." The song was originally released in 1999, a duet with Iris Dement, it was the title track of his 1999 album.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Watch The Video For Rise Against’s New Song, ‘Talking To Ourselves’

Stalwart US punks Rise Against have shared a new song, “Talking To Ourselves”, from their new album, Nowhere Generation. You can check it out the song’s official video below. “Talking to Ourselves” displays a surprising pop candor, “Talking To Ourselves” is a stand-out song about wanting to be heard and...
MusicNME

VIXX’s Ravi apologises to Red Velvet over “uncomfortable” lyrical references

VIXX member Ravi has issued an apology to Red Velvet over alleged sexual references to the girl group in his new song ‘Red Velvet’. Ravi came under fire yesterday (June 3) soon after the release of ‘Red Velvet’, featuring former 15& singer Jamie, which is included on his latest EP ‘Roses’. Fans were upset with the references to the girl group – including to their songs ‘Dumb Dumb’ and ‘Russian Roulette’, as well as members Joy and Yeri – in relation to the supposedly sexual nature of the song.