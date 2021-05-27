5 Times Lauryn Hill’s Lyrics Inspired Us To Love Ourselves

When Nas and Lauryn Hill Ruled the World: Columbia Records wanted a marketable single for Nas without compromising his integrity as a storyteller and street poet. Twenty-five years ago today, Queensbridge-based rapper Nas released the first single from his highly-anticipated second album, It Was Written. It had been two years since the release of his groundbreaking debut album Illmatic, which had received critical praise and garnered the attention of hip-hop fans but had not produced a commercially viable hit that would generate record sales. Then again, Illmatic wasn’t meant to be a pop album but rather a showcase of this new artist’s creative ingenuity and lyrical ability.