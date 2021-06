ViacomCBS Networks Africa partners with Zero Malaria Starts With Me Movement ahead for this year’s Africa Day and Youth Month. As an envoy for a reimagined Africa through content that is relevant and resonates with young audiences, ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA) understands and recognises the importance of creating an environment that supports the potential of the youth on the continent. It is with this in mind that VCNA continuously aims to collaborate with partner organisations to bring education and awareness to imminent social issues like the ongoing fight against malaria in the African continent.