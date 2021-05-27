Rice University President to Step Down

Gregg Gothreaux, who has led the Lafayette Economic Development Authority for 26 years, is stepping down as president and CEO. "Later this year I will be retiring from LEDA," Gothreaux said in a statement Tuesday." I have had a rewarding career filled with wonderful mentors, insightful leaders, supportive commissioners and the best staff in the world! To all of them, and so many more, thank you! I look forward to retirement but I will miss all of you with all my heart."