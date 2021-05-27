Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Rice University President to Step Down

By Emma Whitford
Inside Higher Ed
 2021-05-27

David Leebron, president of Rice University in Houston, announced Wednesday he plans to step down at the end of the next academic year. Leebron, who has served as president of the private research university since 2004, will leave the role on June 30, 2022. During his tenure, Rice's student population has grown from 4,855 to 7,500. He also oversaw the beginning of a $1.8 billion capital improvement plan to construct 29 new buildings and complete renovations and other construction projects.

www.insidehighered.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice University#University President#Research University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Scranton, PAscranton.edu

University President Calls for Reflection on Juneteenth

University of Scranton President Joseph G. Marina, S.J., sent “A Call to Reflection on Juneteenth” to the University community. Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. It commemorates the day that enslaved African Americans in Texas learned of their freedom – two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
CollegesArizona Daily Sun

Cruz Rivera begins presidency at Northern Arizona University

José Luis Cruz Rivera replaced Rita Cheng as president of Northern Arizona University this week. On Monday, Cruz Rivera gave a short speech to the campus community, outlining his goals for the beginning of his presidency. He was light on details but promised additional information as the fall semester nears.
Reading, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Alvernia University extends contract for current President

READING, Pa. - The Alvernia University Board of Trustees voted unanimously to extend the contract of university President John Loyack through 2027. Loyack became the school's seventh president in 2019. He's overseeing the University's Reading CollegeTowne initiative to expand the school's reach into the downtown. Loyack was previously the executive...
CollegesNorthwest Signal

Students named to Trine University President's List

Trine University recently recognized students who were named to the president’s list for the spring term. Area students named to the list included Jonah Blanchard of Wauseon, majoring in chemical engineering; Erin Haase of Napoleon, majoring in civil engineering; Aaron King of Wauseon, majoring in mechanical engineering; Eric Parker of Wauseon, majoring in math education; Aaron Smith of Deshler, majoring in mechanical engineering; Tyler Smith of Wauseon, majoring in computer engineering; Hunter Thourot of Wauseon, majoring in design engineering technology; and Meredith Zeiter of Liberty Center, majoring in biology/pre-physician assistant program.
Franklin County, MARecorder

Salomon-Fernández stepping down as GCC president in August

GREENFIELD — After three years in the role, Dr. Yves Salomon-Fernández has announced plans to step down Aug. 15 as president of Greenfield Community College. “I’ve had an opportunity to work with some extremely brilliant students — students who are going to change the world, who are passionate about issues related to environmental justice, climate change and the future of work. … That’s been my favorite experience at GCC,” she said.
EducationThe Tab

Adam Tickell steps down as University of Sussex Vice-Chancellor

An email sent out this morning by Dame Denise Hold, Chair of the Council revealed that Adam Tickell will be stepping down from his role as vice chancellor this year and will be taking on a new role as vice chancellor at the University of Birmingham. Adam tickell left the...
Collegesnorthernontariobusiness.com

Sudbury francophone university hires new president

In what the University of Sudbury is billing a “decisive move to herald its presence as a leading francophone university in the province of Ontario,” the formerly federated university operating on Laurentian’s campus has hired a new president. That president is Serge Milville, who said he hopes to open the...
Raleigh, NCwiareport.com

Five Women Who Are Stepping Down From High-Level University Positions

Dr. Morgan earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Meredith College in Raleigh, North Carolina. She holds a Ph.D. in biology from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. , director of the University of California Observatories and the Bachmann professor of astronomy and astrophysics at the University of California, Santa Cruz, is retiring. Dr. Max joined the faculty at the university in 1999 and was named interm director of the University of California Observatories in 2014.
Aberdeen, SDnorthern.edu

Schnoor to Become Northern State University President

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Neal H. Schnoor, the chief of staff to the president at California State University Long Beach, will become the 18th president of Northern State University, the South Dakota Board of Regents announced Tuesday. Schnoor has served in his current position since 2019. As chief of staff, he...
EducationBangor Daily News

Maine Maritime Academy president will step down next year

The president of Maine Maritime Academy will retire after the upcoming school year. William J. Brennan announced his decision on Monday afternoon. “This is truly the best job I have ever had,” Brennan said. “Still, I feel this is the right decision for me and for the Academy.”. Brennan had...
Collegesarctictoday.com

Creating an Inuit university is a priority, says ITK president

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed says he believes his organization’s new partnership with a philanthropic organization will help create a “world-class” post-secondary institution by and for Inuit. ITK announced June 16 that Mastercard Foundation had committed $1.475 million towards helping ITK plan an Inuit Nunangat university. “It’s a broad...
CollegesChronicle

Fostering collaboration and care: Meet Shruti Desai, new associate vice president of student affairs for campus life

Shruti Desai, Duke’s newly appointed associate vice president of student affairs for campus life, is determined to create an environment fit to support all students at Duke. “The pipeline of higher education is changing. There are more first-generation and low-income students, more students of color from various faith backgrounds, more LGBTQ+ students as well as students with disabilities,” Desai wrote.
Tyler, TXThe Cherokeean Herald

Texas College names Duncan new Academic Affairs vice president

TYLER – Texas College is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jan E. Duncan to the position of Vice President for Academic Affairs. Duncan comes to the college with broad experiences and expertise that covers all levels of secondary and postsecondary education. Most recently, she served as an instructional designer for the use of Blackboard for grade levels K-12. She was responsible for leading and executing the design, development and evaluation of complex training curricula, materials and programs to meet strategic organizational initiatives in the virtual space.
Lafayette, LAtheadvocate.com

Longtime LEDA President/CEO Gregg Gothreaux stepping down

Gregg Gothreaux, who has led the Lafayette Economic Development Authority for 26 years, is stepping down as president and CEO. "Later this year I will be retiring from LEDA," Gothreaux said in a statement Tuesday." I have had a rewarding career filled with wonderful mentors, insightful leaders, supportive commissioners and the best staff in the world! To all of them, and so many more, thank you! I look forward to retirement but I will miss all of you with all my heart."
Dupage County, ILDaily Herald

College of DuPage names Lisa Stock as new Assistant Provost for Instruction

Lisa Stock, Ph.D., brings vast academic and institutional knowledge to her new role as Assistant Provost for Instruction at College of DuPage. "I'm excited about the opportunity to work more closely with faculty and programs as well as look at student success from different angles," she said. "I can build upon my experience and provide students with new opportunities to excel in their studies at COD."