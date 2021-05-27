Rice University President to Step Down
David Leebron, president of Rice University in Houston, announced Wednesday he plans to step down at the end of the next academic year. Leebron, who has served as president of the private research university since 2004, will leave the role on June 30, 2022. During his tenure, Rice's student population has grown from 4,855 to 7,500. He also oversaw the beginning of a $1.8 billion capital improvement plan to construct 29 new buildings and complete renovations and other construction projects.www.insidehighered.com