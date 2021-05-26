newsbreak-logo
Star European Championship in Split, Croatia - Day 1

Sail World
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay One of the 2021 Star European Championship in Split, Croatia, was just perfect for the 34 teams coming from 20 different nations. The sea breeze filled in from the prevalent South-West, and it stabilized at 12-15 knots for perfect champagne sailing conditions. After a 30-minute postponement, two races were completed on the beautifully set course by JK Mornar Yacht Club, the organizing authority with the International Star Class.

