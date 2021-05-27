Possible Tenure Vote, Alumni Support for Hannah-Jones

The Board of Trustees for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill may meet soon to formally vote on the tenure case of journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. Meanwhile, Chapel Hill alumni raised nearly $20,000 in less than 24 hours, as of Wednesday evening, through a GoFundMe campaign to place an ad in The News & Observer demanding that trustees hold such a vote. Faculty members and other groups on campus and off have been voicing their objections about the board’s deferral of Hannah-Jones’s tenure case since it became public knowledge last week. Critics say the board is holding Hannah-Jones, who writes about race and who is Black, to a different standard than other white professors who have been immediately tenured.