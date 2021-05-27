Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Possible Tenure Vote, Alumni Support for Hannah-Jones

By Colleen Flaherty
Inside Higher Ed
 2021-05-27

The Board of Trustees for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill may meet soon to formally vote on the tenure case of journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. Meanwhile, Chapel Hill alumni raised nearly $20,000 in less than 24 hours, as of Wednesday evening, through a GoFundMe campaign to place an ad in The News & Observer demanding that trustees hold such a vote. Faculty members and other groups on campus and off have been voicing their objections about the board’s deferral of Hannah-Jones’s tenure case since it became public knowledge last week. Critics say the board is holding Hannah-Jones, who writes about race and who is Black, to a different standard than other white professors who have been immediately tenured.

www.insidehighered.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#The Board Of Trustees#The News Observer#Nc Policy Watch#Chapel Hill#Office Of The Provost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Durham, NCheraldsun.com

Nikole Hannah-Jones may have a First Amendment case

The Harvard University motto - “Veritas” - means “Truth” in Latin. Morehouse College’s Latin motto, “Et facta est lux,” translates to, “Let there be light.” The frequent appearance of “lux” and “veritas” in college mottos across the nation reminds us that universities are places where students go to be enlightened by truth.
Collegeswqcs.org

Nikole Hannah-Jones' Tenure Rejection Rocks UNC Campus

Next we hear two voices behind a story at the University of North Carolina. The university hired an acclaimed New York Times journalist. She was the driving force behind the Times' 1619 Project that argued slavery is central to the American story. But then the university board of governors did not take up a proposal to give her tenure, which triggered familiar debates about race and cancel culture. Behind that is a story about two approaches to journalism. Here's NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik.
Raleigh, NCNew Haven Register

Letter: Hannah-Jones won't join UNC faculty without tenure

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones has told the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in a letter that she will not join the faculty at its journalism school without tenure, a report said Tuesday. The letter says Hannah-Jones will not begin her position as Knight Chair...
CollegesMarietta Daily Journal

Invoking Socrates and Galileo, UNC faculty chair pushes for Hannah-Jones tenure

RALEIGH, N.C. — UNC Faculty Chair Mimi Chapman published an open letter Saturday asking university employees, students and supporters to press trustees to approve tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones, saying action is needed to salvage UNC’s reputation and academic integrity. The letter, shared on Twitter, summarizes some of the developments so...
Collegesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Nikole Hannah-Jones won't take UNC position without tenure, lawyers say

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones won't take a position at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill without tenure, according to a letter from her legal team obtained by NC Policy Watch and confirmed by CNN. Hannah-Jones had agreed to a five-year contract with the University, but according to the letter...
Chapel Hill, NCNPR

The Effect Of Nikole Hannah-Jones' Tenure Denial On Black Faculty, Staff And Students

The stakes have heightened in a battle between New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. The journalist was hired as a professor at the university but has been effectively denied tenure so far. This week, her legal team informed the university that she will not join the faculty unless she is offered that guarantee. This fight has had ripple effects. Black faculty members, staff and students have left the school since the controversy began, and more say they will follow suit. Joining us now is Dawna Jones. She is the chair of the Carolina Black Caucus, a group of black faculty members, students and alumni at UNC Chapel Hill.
ArtsDaily Tar Heel

A list of statements made in support of Nikole Hannah-Jones

Many UNC academic departments, organizations and affiliates have written statements of support for Nikole Hannah-Jones. The Daily Tar Heel compiled the following departmental statements using their respective websites and public social media posts, including this Twitter thread started by the Carolina Black Caucus. This list will be continually updated. Hussman...