Oil Crops Outlook: International

By ERS/USDA
beef2live.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh Prices and Lower Than Average Stocks Spur Increased Global Soybean Production; High Crush Levels Expected to Continue into 2021/22. Global production of soybean for the 2021/22 marketing year is forecast at nearly 386 million metric tons, a 6 percent increase year over year. Brazil leads the way in increasing soybean production. With 40.4 million hectares of soybeans expected to be harvested and a forecasted yield of 3.56 tons per hectare, Brazil’s 2021/22 soybean production is estimated to reach 144 million metric tons. If realized, this volume would set a new record for Brazilian soybean production. With increased demand for oilseeds and favorable pricing relative to U.S. soybeans, Brazil’s exports are expected to reach a record high 93 million metric tons. It should be noted that there is still much uncertainty surrounding global oilseed production in 2021/22, including South America. Even so, it is clear that Brazil will remain a dominate force next marketing year in the global trade of oilseeds, particularly as demand for soybeans and other oilseed products continues to increase. Argentina is also expected to increase soybean production next marketing year at 52 million metric tons on 17.2 million hectares harvested. However, increased anticipated domestic consumption and crush will leave Argentinian soybean exports stagnant year over year at 6.35 million metric tons.

