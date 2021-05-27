OU baseball: Sooners fall to Oklahoma State, 9-5, fall to elimination game in Big 12 tournament
Oklahoma (27-27, 11-13 Big 12) fell to Oklahoma State (33-16-1, 12-12), 9-5, during its first game of the 2021 Big 12 Championship on Wednesday. The Sooners’ pitching troubles were visible early, as redshirt senior Jason Ruffcorn gave up a solo shot to left center in the first inning and a deep homer to left in the fourth, giving the Cowboys an early 2-0 lead. More trouble came in the fifth as OSU’s offense exploded and added four runs to make it 6-0. Ruffcorn finished the night giving up six runs off seven hits and two home runs across four-and-one-third innings of work.www.oudaily.com